Harmony Montgomery: Father of missing five year old arrested for her murder

The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been charged with her murder, authorities announced on Monday.

Adam Montgomery allegedly struck Harmony repeatedly in the head with a closed fist, state Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference announcing the charges, according to the Associated Press.

The 32-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness.

Harmony was five years old when she disappeared in 2019. She wasn’t reported missing until a year later, and her body has never been found.

“I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony’s family, friends and loved ones,” Mr Formella said at the news conference in Manchester.

“We understand that today’s news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case.”

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 at a home in Manchester (Manchester Police Department)

Adam Montgomery has been charged with the second-degree murder of his daughter Harmony (Manchester Police)

Mr Montgomery will be formally arraigned in Manchester on Tuesday, Manchester Police said in a statement.

He and his wife Kayla Montgomery have pleaded not guilty to charges of physically abusing Harmony and endangering her welfare stemming from incidents in July 2019.

Harmony has not been seen since October or November 2019.

She had been living with her father and his wife Kayla Montgomery at a house on Gilford Street in Manchester at the time of her disappearance.

Harmony had been in and out of foster care for much of her life. In 2018, her mother Crystal Sorey lost custody of her due in part to substance abuse.

Because authorities weren’t notified of her disappearance, a missing persons investigation was only launched in December 2021.

Mr Montgomery has repeatedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement about the investigation.

At the press conference on Monday, police would not be drawn on whether they had located a body.