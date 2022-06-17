Harmony Montgomery’s mother tells Boston 25 News, ‘this is no longer a rescue mission’

The mother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery believes police are inching closer to finding out what happened to her daughter. Crystal Sorey told Boston 25 News’ Jason Law she no longer believer her daughter is alive.

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019 when she was in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother Kayla Montgomery. Earlier in the week, investigators spent hours searching an apartment building on Union Street in Manchester, NH. Investigators removed a refrigerator and other items from the apartment.

Sorey told Boston 25 News she was told more developments could be coming from law enforcement in the coming weeks. “This is no longer a rescue mission. It’s not a missing person anymore. I know in my heart it’s going to switch from a missing person’s case to a homicide,” Sorey said. “It’s really a waiting right now at this point. I was told things are going to get really intense in the next few weeks to come. A lot is going to happen,” Sorey told Boston 25 News reporter Jason Law.

Sorey said she doesn’t know why investigators removed a refrigerator from the property. Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, remains locked up on charges unrelated to her disappearance. He’s due back in court on June 28th.