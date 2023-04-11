Harmony Montgomery murder investigation shifts from New England to Florida, source says

The investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery has now shifted out of New England and all the way down the East Coast to Florida.

A senior law enforcement source confirmed to Boston 25 News that New Hampshire investigators working on Harmony’s case recently traveled to the Sunshine State to speak with the father and grandfather of Adam Montgomery, who is the little girl’s father.

The trip south comes after officials from New Hampshire and Massachusetts spent Friday scouring a sprawling wetlands area in Revere for evidence in connection with Harmony’s 2019 murder.

Investigators remove evidence from apartment tied to Harmony Montgomery

Eighteen Massachusetts State Police troopers trained in search operations in difficult terrain and environments, as well as K9 and drone units, assisted Manchester, New Hampshire, police in the search after investigators developed new information in the case, authorities said.

The search came to an end late Friday afternoon without police saying if they found any evidence related to Harmony.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced in August that the search for Harmony, who disappeared in 2019, was now a homicide investigation.

Multiple sources of investigative information and new biological evidence led investigators to conclude that Harmony was murdered, according to Formella.

Harmony’s stepmother, 32-year-old Kayla Montgomery, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery had murdered his daughter in December 2019, court documents indicated.

Adam was arrested in October 2022 on charges including second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses in connection with the homicide investigation.

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Evidence uncovered during the course of an investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, Formella and Aldenberg said.

Story continues

Harmony’s remains have not yet been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW