Harmony Montgomery reward fund hits $150,000

Thanks to a recent donation from a Nashua, NH resident, the Harmony Montgomery Reward fund now totals $150,000.

“This resident just felt that it was something that might give somebody the incentive to come forward. And we’re still looking for that person who may have the information that will send us on the right path to find Harmony Montgomery,” Manchester, NH Police spokesman Heather Hamel said on Friday.

Harmony Montgomery disappeared sometime in November or December 2019.

The two adults closest to her, according to police, are refusing to tell investigators where Harmony Montgomery is right now.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, is in jail facing a felony assault charge involving Harmony.

Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s then-wife is in jail facing a felony welfare fraud charge connected to Harmony’s case.

With Adam and Kayla refusing to talk about Harmony’s whereabouts, police are hoping the new $150,000 Reward will compel someone to step forward.

“The reward is for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of 7 year old Harmony Montgomery,” Hamel said.

Police say if Adam and Kayla Montgomery change their minds and are willing to talk, police will listen.

Any information can be called into the Harmony Montgomery Tip Line at 603.203.6060.

So far, more than 600 tips have been phoned in.

Police say each tip is investigated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW