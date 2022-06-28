Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom indicted by grand jury on gun charges

A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted the stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery on charges she received stolen weapons.

31-year-old Kayla Montgomery is accused of receiving a stolen rifle and shotgun in the fall of 2019, shortly before investigators said her stepdaughter disappeared. Harmony has not been since late 2019, when police said the girl was in the care of Kayla and Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery.

Neither Adam nor Kayla have been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance, but investigators do not appear to be letting the two defendants off the hook.

Investigators charged Adam in January with second-degree assault, interference with custody and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. A grand jury indicted him in March on one count of second-degree assault for hitting Harmony in the face in July 2019.

Kayla is facing charges related to welfare fraud and receiving stolen firearms. In June she was charged with perjury after investigators said she lied to a grand jury. A grand jury also indicted Kayla in March for welfare fraud.

Former Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Ben Megrian said prosecutors often apply pressure to suspects by keeping them locked up on unrelated charges, especially if they’re reluctant to cooperate with investigators.

“There tends to be a greater level of cooperation when someone is incarcerated or facing incarceration,” Megrian said. “If somebody is being held and they are looking at significant jail time, the decision for them to participate or cooperate certainly becomes more real,”

With a grand jury, Megrian said prosecutors can use subpoena power to uncover evidence and compel people to testify.

“In terms of an investigative tool, the grand jury is one that far exceeds what the government could obtain if they were simply applying for a criminal complaint with the police officer,” he said.

Kayla is free on an appearance bond while she awaits trial. Adam remains in custody and is due in court June 28.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW