Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, Kayla, takes stand as testimony resumes in husband’s firearms trial

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, took the stand Monday morning as testimony resumed in Adam Montgomery’s firearms trial in New Hampshire.

Adam Montgomery is accused of stealing a shotgun and an AR-15 assault rifle from the home of Kim and Chris Frain, and offering it for sale in late September and early October 2019.

While on the stand, Adam looked on, as Kayla wiped away tears as she told the court about her relationship with him.

Kim Frain told jurors last week that Adam was in her apartment the night two guns were stolen from underneath her bed while her ex-husband, Chris, was in New York on a construction job.

Kayla testified that Kim Frain “was freaking out” after she learned that the firearms were missing from her home.

“She was asking everybody if they had seen them or if they took them,” Kayla told the court. “I know the night they got stolen, Kim left her door open to her house and she was passed out.”

Kayla added that Adam was at the Fain’s home on the night the guns were taken because he had plans to meet Kim “over something to do with drugs.”

Frain testified that even though she pawned off her husband’s wedding ring and other objects, she didn’t move the guns. She said she grew suspicious about Montgomery when she heard others talking about him possibly stealing the guns.

Witness testifies to jury that Adam Montgomery was in her apartment night of gun theft

Another witness, Mark Reed, told the jury that Adam Montgomery reached out to him on Facebook Messenger, offering to sell him two guns.

In the exchanges, Adam said he needed money because his family was facing eviction from their Manchester home.

This was only months before Harmony Montgomery disappeared.

Adam is not yet on trial for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen three months later in December 2019.

Kayla is currently behind bars after being sentenced for perjury charges.

Adam’s trial for Harmony Montgomery’s death is scheduled to begin later this year.

