Harmony Montgomery's stepmother released on bail

May 6—Kayla Montgomery, estranged wife of Adam Montgomery and stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery, was released from jail Friday after a judge granted her a new bail order.

Kayla Montgomery has been jailed since she was arrested in early January, shortly after police announced the search for Harmony, on charges of welfare fraud for receiving benefits meant for Harmony after the little girl went missing. Prosecutors have since charged Kayla Montgomery with receiving firearms stolen by Adam Montgomery — charges unrelated to Harmony's disappearance.

She remained in jail because she has been was unable to find a drug treatment program that will accept her, or scrape together money for bail.

An earlier court order granting her release on bail was revoked this week when it was revealed she had spoken to Adam Montgomery's father, which the court saw as a violation of the order that she have no contact with Adam Montgomery.

But a judge wrote in an order released Friday that she believed Kayla Montgomery could still be released and trusted not to try to contact Adam Montgomery again, and show up for her court appearances.

Prosecutors argued Kayla Montgomery was a flight risk, but the judge's order noted that she has spent most of her life in New Hampshire, has family in the area and did not attempt to flee as police began searching for Harmony in late 2021.

The judge wrote that New Hampshire's bail laws make it illegal to hold Kayla Montgomery simply because she can't afford bail, and because she has not been able to find a residential drug treatment program.

Kayla Montgomery was ordered not to have contact with Adam Montgomery, either directly or through another person. The court is requiring her to check in every day with Manchester police.