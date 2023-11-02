Harmony Public Schools launches application season for 2024

Nov. 1—Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, opened applications for free enrollment for the 2024-25 school year Nov. 1.

Harmony offers a free public education with special emphasis on project-based STEM Learning, College Prep, Career Readiness, and Character Education to PreK-12 students at 60 campuses statewide. U.S. News & World Report named 23 Harmony Public Schools campuses to its prestigious list of Best High Schools in America. Harmony's rankings were the most of any public charter school system in Texas. The 42,000-student school system was also the third most-awarded school system of any kind in the Lone Star State.

Families new to Harmony can apply for enrollment at HarmonyTX.org/Apply or at their nearest Harmony campus. (To find a school near you, visit HarmonyTX.org/Schools)

Any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery. Each campus will set a date for their lottery within two weeks of the application deadline. Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.

The 2024-25 school year is expected to be a big year for Harmony. The 60-campus school system will be opening its first campus in Midland (Harmony Science Academy-Midland) as well as opening doors to major expansions at three others in Beaumont, Fort Worth and Katy.