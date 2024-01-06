Harmony Science Academy-Midland hosts free coding workshop for Basin families

Jan. 5—MIDLAND — Harmony Science Academy-Midland is hosting a Coding Workshop for all kids in the Permian Basin area. The workshop aims to inspire young minds, fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and a passion for technology.

The workshop is open to any Midland-Odessa students in the area. The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at its Midland admission office, 4400 N. Midland Drive, Suite 404. To sign up, families can visit HarmonyTX.org/HSACodingWorskhop.

The workshop will combine learning with play, ensuring that kids have a blast while obtaining coding skills.

Interactive activities include hands-on coding activities and games that will keep kids actively involved and excited about coding.

Kids will have the chance to connect with like-minded peers, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

The workshop instructors will be dedicated to providing a supportive and engaging environment.

This workshop is perfect for beginners, and no prior coding experience is necessary.

"We are excited to inspire the next generation of innovators through our Coding Workshop. At Harmony Science Academy, we are committed to providing a stimulating and supportive environment where children can explore, create, and learn," Dani Marquez, director of Marketing and Communications for Harmony Public Schools West Texas, said in a news release.

Harmony Science Academy-Midland will be located at Loop 250 Frontage Road and Meadowside Street. Supported by the generous donations of Permian Strategic Partnership and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, the campus will initially open in August 2024 to PreK-5th grade students in a modular classroom setting as construction continues on its state-of-the-art campus nearby. The campus will expand to further grades for 2025-26.

A second Odessa campus also is scheduled to open in 2025-26, to go along with the current Harmony Science Academy-Odessa. HSA-Odessa currently is one of Harmony's most applied-to campuses in the state.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for students and team members.