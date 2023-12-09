Harmony Science Academy-Midland hosts free Santa's Workshop for Permian Basin families

Dec. 8—MIDLAND — Harmony Science Academy-Midland has announced its free holiday event, Santa's Workshop for all families in the Permian Basin area.

The workshop is open to any Midland-Odessa family. The workshop will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at its Midland admission office, 4400 N. Midland Drive, Suite 404. To sign up, families can visit bit.ly/3RnznGa.

Bring your wish lists and smiles for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa.

Interactive Activities: Engage in hands-on activities at their fun stations. Become Santa's little helper for a day!

Hot Cocoa and Coffee Bar: Warm up with flavors of the season at their hot cocoa and coffee bar.

Festive Treats: From chocolate-covered pretzels to candies, they will have tasty, tempting options.

"Harmony Science Academy Midland looks forward to welcoming the Permian Basin community to our Santa's Workshop to create lasting memories and celebrate together the holiday season," Dani Marquez, Director of Marketing and Communications for Harmony Public Schools West Texas, said in a news release.

Harmony Science Academy-Midland will be located at Loop 250 Frontage Road and Meadowside Street. Supported by the generous donations of Permian Strategic Partnership and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, the campus will initially open in August 2024 to PreK-2 students in a modular classroom setting as construction continues on its state-of-the-art campus nearby. The campus will expand to further grades for 2025-26.

A second Odessa campus also is scheduled to open in 2025-26, to go along with the current Harmony Science Academy-Odessa. HSA-Odessa currently is one of Harmony's most applied-to campuses in the state.