Harmony search at Manchester property ends

Jan. 10—Authorities concluded a three-day search Monday afternoon at the last known address of the missing Harmony Montgomery, a search that appeared to focus on the backyard.

The activity marked the 11th day of the nationwide focus on the girl, who was 5 when she was last seen in 2019.

Early Monday evening, homicide prosecutor Jesse O'Neill said the search at 77 Gilford St. in Mancheter had concluded and law enforcement was not scheduled to return on Tuesday.

He would not say what the FBI and Manchester police were looking for or what they found, but he said, "the search for Harmony continues."

A reward for information about her whereabouts has reached $94,000. The 24-hour tipline is 603-203-6060.

According to drone and television helicopter footage, the backyard at 77 Gilford St. was entirely cleared of snow, and police used large amounts of insulation. A blue tarp was placed over the yard early Monday, and later two canopies — the kind that people rent for outdoor parties — were erected in the backyard.

People were walking about the yard with various pieces of equipment. A structure canopied with blue tarps was in the driveway.

WHDH-TV in Boston showed images of what it said were law enforcement digging in the backyard.

Family issues

Harmony's mom, Crystal Sorey, reached out to Manchester police in mid-November trying to find her little girl, whom she last saw during a FaceTime call around Easter 2019.

The state Division for Children, Youth and Families told police they were unable to find her, prompting police to ask for the public's help.

Last week, police announced the arrests of Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery.

Both say they last saw Harmony around Thanksgiving 2019. Adam claims he turned her over to Sorey, which Sorey denies.

Sorey was in Manchester on Sunday for a vigil, and then Monday morning for a closed hearing in Manchester family court.

"We just want her to know how much she's loved. And we just want her to come home," she told NBC10 in Boston on Sunday.

Sorey had lost custody of Harmony as she worked through addiction issues. Eventually Adam Montgomery refused any contact with her.

Sorey said she felt let down by DCYF. The state's child protective service unit has not addressed the case; state law mandates confidentiality in dealing with child protection issues.

"I've been begging for any type of answers since 2019," she told the TV station. She pleaded for anyone who knows something to come forward."

