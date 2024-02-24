Harmony students showcase projects at STEM Expo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from Harmony Public Schools showcased the latest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) projects to the public at the annual STEM Expo Saturday, Feb. 24 at Cielo Vista Mall.

The expo featured projects submitted by students from all six Harmony El Paso campuses.

Project categories included:

Elementary

Physics

Chemistry

Biology and Tech

Engineering

Robotics

Additionally, attendees could also enjoy stage performances by the schools’ mariachi, cheerleaders, Folklorico and other groups.

