Harmony students showcase projects at STEM Expo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from Harmony Public Schools showcased the latest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) projects to the public at the annual STEM Expo Saturday, Feb. 24 at Cielo Vista Mall.
The expo featured projects submitted by students from all six Harmony El Paso campuses.
Project categories included:
Elementary
Physics
Chemistry
Biology and Tech
Engineering
Robotics
Additionally, attendees could also enjoy stage performances by the schools’ mariachi, cheerleaders, Folklorico and other groups.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.