Harmony Twp. mother in jail after admitting to strangling, suffocating her two children

HARMONY TWP. ― A township woman was arrested Sunday after she admitted to police killing two of her children in the last six weeks.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney's Office, police were called to the 1100 block of Eighth Street Extension in Harmony Township Saturday afternoon after they received reports of an unresponsive 4-month-old male. In interviews following the incident, officers said 27-year-old Quanesha Lindsey confessed to strangling the child and admitted to causing the suffocation of her 2-year-old in October.

In the arrest report, investigators said they were called to the home around 5 p.m. and found the 4-month-old in a converted bedroom in the basement. Officers found the child's uncle administering CPR and took over, noting in the report that the child was cold to the touch and was later confirmed to be deceased.

While on the scene, Lindsey told officers she had put the child "down for bed" around 2 a.m. and had started crying at 5 a.m. before he stopped moving or making noise. Later, during a recorded interview at the police station, officers said Lindsey admitted to strangling her 4-month-old to death at the home and demonstrated how she had done so on an infant-sized mannequin.

During this same interview, police said Lindsey also told investigators she was responsible for the death of her 2-year-old child on Oct. 21. During the interview, Lindsey told police that she had held the child's face down into a bed and suffocated the child, recreating the scene with the child-sized mannequin.

According to the arrest report, Lindsey told officers several times during interviews conducted in October that she had put the 2-year-old down for a nap the night before she discovered her child was dead the next day. A forensic investigation done at the time revealed through the night and into the next day, Lindsey had sent several text messages acknowledging the child had died before the incident was reported to police at 5:45 p.m. the next day.

Lindsey is being held in the Beaver County Jail with no bond. She faces two separate counts of felony murder, strangulation and misdemeanors for abuse of corpses.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Police charge Beaver County mother with killing of her two children