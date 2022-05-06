Harmony's stepmom still loves Adam, seeks release

May 6—Kayla Montgomery told her father-in-law that she still loves her husband Adam, but she had to leave him because he was becoming unhinged, according to a jailhouse telephone conversation played in a courtroom on Thursday.

During the conversation, which took place on Tuesday, the Manchester woman also bemoaned her high-profile status and inability to get out of jail.

Kayla Montgomery is the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 when she vanished from Manchester in late 2019. Adam Montgomery, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes violent crimes, is jailed on charges of assaulting Harmony and child endangerment.

In the taped conversation, Kayla explained to Michael Montgomery, whom she called in Florida, why she left his son. People were reaching out to the family via social media, apparently asking about Harmony's whereabouts.

"We got rid of phony Facebook (profiles), then Adam was freaking out," Kayla said during the profanity-laced conversation. "He was being crazy. That's why I had to leave. That's why I had to separate myself from him. He was being a dink. He was being crazy. I had to go. I couldn't deal with it."

Kayla Montgomery's charges are not directly related to Harmony's disappearance. She is accused of collecting welfare for Harmony after the girl was out of the house. More recently, she was charged with possession of firearms her husband s accused of stealing.

Prosecutor Jesse O'Neill had the recording played in Hillsborough County Superior Court to bolster his efforts to maintain a $5,000 cash bail that has kept the mother of three in jail since her arrest in early January.

But Judge Amy Messer expressed misgivings about keeping Montgomery in jail. She's been unable to find a drug-treatment program that will accept her, and she cannot afford bail, Messer said.

"It's a little troubling for me that if she had $500 in surety she would be released. It's that financial condition that is keeping her incarcerated," Messer said.

A key tenet of bail reform is that bail is not used to keep poor people in jail. Messer did not rule from the bench on Thursday. She said she would take time to consider the issue.

Montgomery's lawyer, Paul Garrity, painted a picture of police desperate to keep her in jail as part of their investigation into Harmony's whereabouts

Authorities have interviewed her outside his presence, he said. And at one point, they cleared her unit at the Valley Street jail and interviewed every inmate about her, he said.

"Having her held on these charges is somewhat of an outrage, give what she's charged with," Garrity said. "(Bail) is not designed to hold people so the state can develop information."

O'Neill, a senior assistant attorney general, said Kayla has more incentive to flee because of the weapon possession charges. He also said she violated the terms of her bail by asking Michael Montgomery to relay her love for Adam.

"I still love him. I'm here for him. I miss him. I'm not going anywhere. If you could let him know that, like, I'm not going nowhere," she said in the conversation.

Terms of her bail call for her to have no contact with Adam Montgomery, O'Neill stressed. Her statement may seem innocuous, but in the context of the cases it takes on a new meaning.

"It (the court order) is no contact, even affirmations of love and constancy," O'Neill said.

In court filings, Garrity has said the case against Kayla Montgomery for the stolen rifles is weak; there is no allegation that she intentionally had possession of the stolen rifles. And Garrity has said welfare fraud rarely results in jail time.

In the phone conversation, Kayla told her father-in-law that if she gets out, she may end up at a shelter.

She also lamented the high profile situation she is in. Reporters have written her asking for interviews. And when she initially landed at Valley Street jail, she had to be moved from her first-floor cell because people were pounding on a window.

"I'm on the news all the time," she said. "And then I get out ... These people will be standing out. They're gonna be outside the jail and everything."

Initially, the hearing on Thursday was slated as both a bail hearing and a probable cause hearing related to the stolen firearm possession charges.

Messer ordered the courtroom closed briefly to allow O'Neill to argue that the probable cause hearing be closed and the record sealed. During probable cause hearings, prosecutors lay out the evidence that justifies the charges.

Before Messer closed the courtroom, the New Hampshire Union Leader objected to the hearing being held outside of public view. After about 15 minutes of discussion with O'Neill and Garrity, Messer said the probable cause hearing was postponed.

Eight activists for United To Find Harmony Montgomery attended the hearing. Amanda Senatore drove up from New York City. She held a sign with Harmony's likeness and directed it toward Kayla.

She said police should do more when it comes to interrogating Kayla and Adam Montgomery.

This was her second trip to Manchester. She visited a few weeks ago to search Wolfe Park for Harmony and plans to visit for another search next weekend.

"I've never planned on coming to New Hampshire," Senatore said. "It wasn't until I saw Harmony (news coverage) that I decided to make the trip."

mhayward@unionleader.com