Harmony's well-being placed below her parents' rights, Mass. report argues

May 4—Harmony Montgomery's life was marked by upheaval in the years she lived in Massachusetts, and the decision to send her to live with her father in New Hampshire was made in haste without complete information, according to a new report from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.

Harmony was 5 when she was last seen in late 2019 in Manchester, and the case of her disappearance, reported in December 2021, has captivated the state and thrown a harsh spotlight onto the child welfare systems in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Harmony's father was charged with child endangerment and assault of Harmony when he was arrested in December 2021, and remains jailed.

The new report issued by the Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts details how child protection agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire did not thoroughly evaluate Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, before she was placed in his care, and argues Harmony's needs were not considered as much as those of her parents.

"Harmony's strengths and vulnerabilities should have been the central focus of the case given the prior finding of the father's unfitness and his absence from Harmony for most of her life," the report reads. "There were miscalculations of the safety and risk to Harmony when she was placed in Mr. Montgomery's custody, and there was no planning to ensure that the custody arrangement would be successful."

An active, empathetic, chatty and charming little girl who was figuring out how to navigate her world with a vision impairment, Harmony was described in the report as a child who loved to play with other kids and her dolls, loved books and was happy to eat her fruits and vegetables — even onions.

But Harmony lived in the shadow of substance abuse and instability, according to the report, and was first removed from her mother's care when she was 2 months old.

As her mother, Crystal Sorey, tried and tried to get sober and regain custody, Harmony went back and forth between her mother's home and a foster home three times before she was 4 years old.

Each move was traumatic for the little girl, each removal got harder, and by 2018, the foster family she had been living with no longer felt equipped to handle her emotional and behavioral challenges.

The report castigated the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families for not moving sooner to put Harmony on a track toward adoption. When Harmony's father came back into the picture on a consistent basis, the child protection systems and the courts did not evaluate his ability to care for a child with special needs.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was in prison when she was born and had made no effort to contact the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families until 2016, a year after he was released from prison, according to the report. From 2016 until 2018, Montgomery visited Harmony seven times, sometimes dropping out of contact for months at a time.

But starting in August 2018, according to the report, Montgomery started visiting regularly. He was awarded custody six months later. The Office of the Child Advocate estimated Montgomery had spent a total of 40 hours with Harmony.

Too few questions in court

Despite Adam Montgomery's criminal history, his attorneys presented a case in Massachusetts family court that he had turned his life around. He had been sober for three years and claimed to be employed and have a home in Manchester with his wife and two younger children.

"Our law assumes the possibility of a parent or a situation changing for the better," said Maria Mossaides, director of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, during a news conference Wednesday.

In 2019, when Adam Montgomery went to court seeking custody of Harmony, a judge also ruled that the Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children did not apply in this case, meaning there was never a home study conducted to make sure Montgomery's home was safe — especially for a child with special needs.

Mossaides said there was almost no discussion in the family court of Harmony's medical needs and needs for special education.

Case managers had not been able to get Montgomery to cooperate with evaluations and case management plans, beyond coordinating visits with Harmony, and had little information about how he would care for Montgomery.

No plan existed to enroll Harmony in school so she could keep getting special services and no plan for New Hampshire's Division of Children, Youth and Families to check on the family.

An attorney for Massachusetts DCF argued Montgomery was not fit, but Mossaides said the DCF attorney did not make a strong case against placing Harmony in Montgomery's care, and an attorney representing Harmony did not discuss her special needs in court.

"The DCF attorney, we believe, was hampered by an inability to assess Mr. Montgomery," Mossaides said, because Montgomery was not cooperative with DCF, and the DCF attorney argued to slow down the process and complete a more complete evaluation of Montgomery and his home.

"We urgently believe our legal system must do a better job of ensuring that the best interest of children is properly considered in custody cases and not outweighed by the constitutional rights of that child's parents," Mossaides said.

"By not putting her and her needs first, our whole system ultimately failed her."

