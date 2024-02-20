Harnessing the power of AI, Rochester middle school student named a champion in national STEM challenge

Feb. 20—ROCHESTER — In a world where many worry about the negative consequences of artificial intelligence, a John Adams Middle School student has been able to look through the chaos to see its benefits.

Last year, the now-14-year-old Sam Kaspar created a machine-learning model to be able to help detect the presence of pneumonia in a person's lungs. That project has earned him the title of being one of the champions in the National STEM Challenge, hosted by the organization EXPLR.

The project started out of his own love for coding, as well as his sister's pneumonia diagnosis.

"I wanted to combine those two interests. I put them together and created this solution," Kaspar said. "I dove deeper into the problems with radiology and the challenges radiologists face."

He accomplished that by finding data sets through an open-source website. Armed with that, he used the images to train the artificial intelligence to be able to tell the difference between those with and without the presence of pneumonia.

Essentially, he tailored the artificial intelligence to be able to analyze the pixels in the images, looking for similarities and differences in color and order of sequence.

In a video he created for the project, Kaspar explains that using the AI model would be much faster than the "traditional model," minimizing wait times for patients and relieving stress for medical professionals.

He also explains the model could be expanded to process data from other diseases as well.

Once he completed the leg work over multiple months, he competed in Rochester's regional science fair. After that, he took the project to the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair. There, he was awarded the Broadcom Foundation's Coding with Commitment Award, as well as the American Heart Association's Community Impact Award.

But then, his science teacher told him about a national STEM challenge, which he went on to become one of the champions. Kaspar will now have the chance to take his project to Washington, D.C. and demonstrate his work.

"There, champions will showcase their projects to some of our nation's most influential leaders," the competition's website says.

Although still in middle school, Kaspar's project building a computer model to detect pneumonia isn't his first foray into the world of coding. Among other projects, he programmed a camera on a remote control car with his dad while in elementary school so it would live-stream to a smartphone screen.

But whether it's programming a race car or machine-learning models in the health care field, he's come to love the creativity behind the process.

"It's kind of like LEGOs," Kaspar said about coding. "You put different pieces and bits together to create a big figurine. That's why I like it — you can be really creative."

Looking back on his relatively small, but growing, portfolio of projects, he emphasized his gratitude to his parents, as well as his science teachers.

But he's also been able to benefit from the help of educators beyond his home and school. According to his science teacher Deb Las, Kaspar is part of John Adam's STEM mentoring lab, which pairs students up with volunteers from Mayo Clinic's biomedical graduate school.

The eighth-grader is now working on a continuation of that initial project. Essentially, he's trying to determine if the machine learning can be tailered for those without coding skills, allowing hospitals to be able to build their own machine-learning models for their own purposes.

Regardless of how that continuation of the project turns out, he's been amazed at the success he's been able to attain so far.

"I wasn't anticipating to become a champion," Kaspar said. "I'm excited that this project has led me to a lot of different places."