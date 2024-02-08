Harnett County community mourning loss of deputy killed in crash
Deputy Johnson's legacy in law enforcement spanned decades, from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office to the Dunn Police Department
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Looking for an affordable way to keep your tires pumped up this winter? Amazon is having a sale on portable air compressors that'll save you up to 29%.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 60,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, and more.
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
Threads is beginning to test a bookmarking feature to allow users to save posts, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Scott Pianowski breaks down this talent-laded position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
The Energy Information Administration recently announced that it would start to collect energy usage information from larger-than-average cryptocurrency mining operations. The program will take a look at over 130 mines that account for more than two percent of electricity usage nationwide.
Limited to 350 units globally, the Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a three-tone paint job and a list of standard features that almost reads like a car's.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
This week's headlines, now in video form!
Copilot, Microsoft's family of AI-powered chatbots and assistants, is getting a few new upgrades timed with a flashy Super Bowl LVIII ad campaign. In a post on the official Microsoft blog, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's chief marketing officer, outlined what users can expect. Now with Copilot as our singular experience for people looking to get more out of AI creation, we're introducing further .