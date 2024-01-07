Harnett County deputies searching for man in connection with fatal shooting

Deputies in Harnett County are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man in Sanford, multiple media outlets report.

Sunday afternoon, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls in the Winding Ridge area of the Carolina Hills Subdivision of the town and found Anthony Antonio Washington dead from a gunshot wound, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Tahmeer Mykail Jones, 31, for first-degree murder, the reports. Deputies say he was last seen running away from the scene.

Deputies have not revealed more information about the connection of the two men nor what led to the incident. Sanford is about an hour south of Raleigh.

They are searching for Jones as of Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.