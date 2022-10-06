Harnett woman confronts, shoots home intruder

Oct. 6—A woman who was awakened Tuesday morning by a banging noise discovered a burglar in home near Dunn trying to steal her property and her pet dog, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The woman confronted the man and told him to leave. When he did not, the woman, who was not identified, she shot him, striking him in a leg, a Sheriff's Office release said.

The man has been identified as Mahlik Giles, 20, of Johnston County and is charged with first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

The woman, who was not identified, told investigators she was awakened about 5:45 a.m. when she heard a banging noise coming from the door of her home on Bear Lane, about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 301.

That was when she saw Giles as he was taking property and trying to take her dog and confronted him, the release said.

She told Giles, who she did not know, to leave but he wouldn't.

"Fearing for her safety as the intruder stared at her, she then defended herself and property by shooting the suspect — who then fled the premises," the news release said.

Giles fled, according to authorities, but deputies found him at his vehicle which was parked about 200 yards from residence.

Giles had a gunshot wound to his lower right leg and had superficial wound on his right side, the release said.

He was taken to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington where he was treated and later released.

Giles is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with bail set at $75,000.