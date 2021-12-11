HAROLD HALPERN: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran develops nuclear capability

Harold Halpern
·5 min read
Retired Sarasota attorney Harold Halpern is a board member of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.
Retired Sarasota attorney Harold Halpern is a board member of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.

It's been a while since I wrote about the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, between Iran, the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. Its ostensible purpose was to prohibit Iran from developing a nuclear weapon by limiting its enrichment of uranium, and to provide with for periodic inspections of nuclear sites to assure compliance. Sunset provisions in the agreement, however, allowed Iran to increase enrichment of uranium in 2016, which reduced breakout time to less than 12 months.

In return for Iran’s promises, economic sanctions were lifted, and frozen assets were released.

The agreement had no provisions limiting Iran’s financial and weapons support of its terrorist proxies, Hezbollah in Lebanon, bordering Israel on the north, and Hamas, bordering Israel on the south in Gaza, as well as guerillas fighting in Yemen, threatening its neighbor Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was far from universally agreed upon. It was opposed by many Jewish organizations, members of Congress and by Israel. They objected to the sunset provisions, the lack of adequate inspection to prevent cheating as well as time to enhance scientific knowledge for developing nuclear weapons. In addition, it was feared that Iran, a Shiite Muslim country, freed from economic sanctions, would increase their support of Hezbollah and Gaza threatening Israel as well as its destabilizing activities in the Gulf against Sunni Moslem counties, particularly Saudi Arabia. And the fear became a reality.

For these reasons President Donald Trump on May 18, 2018, withdrew the United States from the agreement and reinstated the economic sanctions. His purpose was to make it difficult for a weakened Iran government to provide adequate services to its people, decrease funding for its proxies, and bring it back to the table to negotiate a longer, stronger and more inclusive agreement, limiting missile development and support of its proxies.

When President Joseph Biden took office on Jan. 20, the economic sanctions had significantly weakened Iran’s economy. During the presidential campaign, Biden promised to negotiate with Iran for reinstatement of the nuclear agreement with additional and strengthened provisions. Iran refused to negotiate directly with the United States but agreed to negotiate with Great Britain, France, Russia and China. The United States is present at the site and negotiates through these countries. It is unclear whether any progress has been made; press releases likely are used in attempt to affect ongoing negotiations.

Israeli made known in many meetings with the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and China of its opposition to restoration of the agreement. In response, President Biden has assured Israel that Iran will never be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons. He has not indicated what actions he would take absent an agreement. Israelis, in large measure, doubt he would take military action and fear he will reinstate a weak agreement in order to avoid confrontation and domestic political turmoil so he can concentrate on policies vis-à-vis China and Russia.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yaier Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and its Chief of Staff and others have made it clear that Israel will take whatever action is necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, whether there is, or is not, an agreement. Likely Saudi Arabia and the Sunni gulf states, feeling similarly fearful of Iran, will likely support Israel’s action.

Israel’s preference is that the United States end negotiations, impose maximum economic sanctions and develop with Israel a credible military plan to deter Iran from its continued nuclear weapon development.

But even if the United States returns to an agreement, Israel will consider military action if its intelligence reports that Iran is on the precipice of developing a nuclear weapon. It presently is developing a military plan, generally called plan B.

Israel’s risk is huge. The task is fraught with difficulty and may fail. But whether it would succeed or fail, Iran would massively retaliate and unleash Hezbollah to fire its hundreds of thousands of missiles striking every part of Israel. Hamas in Gaza also would send its missiles. The Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem may revolt as well as some Israeli Arabs. There will be fighting on every front. Israel will suffer terrible devastation and loss of life.

Considering the inevitable suffering, one must ask, why would Israel take the risk of such action? For an answer I turn to Daniel Gordis, an Israeli author and speaker who recently wrote that “Just over a week ago … the spokesman for Iran’s armed forces stated, 'We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel … We want to destroy Zionism in the world.’” These are not empty word for Iran, with nuclear weapons, would have the capacity to carry out the eradication of Israel, the homeland and center of the Jewish people.

Gordis writes of his conversation with Yossi Klein Halevi, an Israeli bestselling author and journalist who advocates attacking Iran. Klein Halevi told him, “I am not willing to take that chance (that Iran is bluffing). I’m wary of Holocaust analogies. But for me, this is a ‘never again moment.'”

Given the risk of annihilation of Israel by a nuclear-weaponized Iran, Gordis surmises that Prime Minister Bennett is kept awake by the question, What must be done to save the Jewish people? Is it a "never again moment," compelling action despite the resulting suffering and deaths of Israelis?

May Prime Minister Bennett and the leaders be granted the wisdom to make the necessary decisions to protect Israel – and may it be achieved by a credible Israeli military deterrence rather than war.

Harold Halpern is a retired attorney residing in Lakewood Ranch and is a board member of the West Coast of Florida chapter of the American Jewish Committee and of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: OPINION: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran gets nuclear capability

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Nobody's dump': Lithium mine stirs unrest in Serbia

    Farmhouses and cornfields dot the gentle, rolling plains of Serbia's Jadar Valley, but underneath the bucolic surface lies one of Europe's largest lithium deposits -- the source fuelling the latest round of unrest in the Balkan nation.

  • Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

    A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights. In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations, the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity.

  • Australian captain Cummins says never any panic in first Test win

    Captain Pat Cummins said his Australian team's cool under pressure was crucial in propelling them to victory in the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on Saturday.

  • Allegan prosecutor charges 4 students with making threats

    Allegan County's prosecutor and sheriff are urging parents to talk with their kids amid the rash of school threats since the Oxford High School shooting.

  • Senate confirms Rachael Rollins as US attorney for Mass.

    The Senate was deadlocked 50-50 along party lines, requiring Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie.

  • Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard will ‘definitely’ be Liverpool manager one day

    The former Liverpool captain takes his Aston Villa side to Anfield this weekend.

  • Dwayne Johnson Gets in Character for  Young Rock  Christmas Special — See the First Look

    The NBC show will air a special Christmas episode inspired by A Christmas Carol on Dec. 15

  • India's top syringe maker asks PM Modi to lift factory shutdown order

    India's largest syringe and needle manufacturer has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke an order to suspend production, part of a broader factory shutdown imposed by a state regulator to curb heavy pollution in the region. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has shuttered its factories on the outskirts of New Delhi following the directive from a state pollution control board, triggering concerns of an acute shortage of syringes and needles in India just as its COVID-19 vaccination programme is in full swing. "The closure of needles and syringes manufacturing factories will create disruption in the supply chain," said Rajiv Nath, managing director of HMD, in a letter to Modi's office which was released to media.

  • Key House chairman wants to lead official trip to Taiwan in January

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he wants to lead a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan next month to reassert America's commitment to the self-ruling island that China sees as under its control."I want to go and I may go to Taiwan in January," Meeks said Thursday evening in an interview with The Hill just off the House floor. The official trip by the Foreign Affairs Committee, known as a congressional...

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Edge Forward as Negotiators Return to Vienna

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersNegotiators in Vienna made progress in rescuing nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, after revised Iranian proposals put forward last week appeared to derail the diplomacy. Speaking to reporters in London Fri

  • Indian police recover soccer legend Maradona's stolen watch

    Police in India's northeastern state of Assam Saturday said they have recovered a stolen watch that once belonged to the Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona. Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch signed by Maradona was recovered from a man's possession after he was arrested from his home in the district of Sivasagar, 350 kilometres (217 miles) east of Gauhati, the state capital. It said the man stole the watch last week and returned to India a few days ago. The state's top elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said authorities will initiate legal action against the man.

  • Russia keeps tensions high over Ukraine while waiting for next Biden move

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine on Thursday and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War as it waited for U.S. President Joe Biden to invite it to possible talks with NATO countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the former Soviet republic and failing to engage in a peace process. The events in the Donbass, or the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, now "resemble genocide", TASS state news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Thursday.

  • Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

    The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and injuring a number of people. Hamas in a statement Saturday described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage.

  • 2,500 U.S. troops will remain in Iraq, U.S. general says

    The U.S. will keep 2,500 troops currently stationed in Iraq in place for the foreseeable future, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said in an interview with AP on Thursday.Why it matters: Iranian-backed militia attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel are likely to increase as they double down on their attempt to push U.S. forces out, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie warned.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Though

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai convicted over June Tiananmen Square vigil

    Jimmy Lai and two other pro-democracy activists were convicted Thursday for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil under the new law that criminalizes unauthorized assembly. Convicted activists: Lai, along with vice chairperson of the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Chow Hang-tung and activist and former reporter Gwyneth Ho, were convicted for taking part in or inciting others to join the candlelight vigil in 2020, according to CBS News.

  • Tyson Foods: Meatpacking isn't for chickens anymore

    Oct. 2021 SEC filing by Tyson Foods warns shareholders of a possible market flop to newly "sophisticated consolidators" such as Sam's Club and Costco.

  • Rhonda Stubbins White Dies: BET’s ‘Ruthless’, ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 60

    Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for performances on Tyler Perry’s BET drama series Ruthless and, to daytime viewers, her recurring role in 2000 on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, died Monday of cancer in Los Angeles. She was 60. Her death was announced by a friend, Todd Baker, on White’s official Facebook page. “It is […]

  • Gerrard’s Reds return and Chelsea chase win – Premier League talking points

    Also, Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United travel to struggling Norwich this weekend.

  • These Are the 15 Most Expensive Michelin-starred Restaurants in the World

    The priciest tasting menu costs more than $1,700 per person.

  • Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins' left-wing track record under scrutiny

    U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' prosecution history is coming under scrutiny after the Senate confirmed her nomination.