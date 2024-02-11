Harper Lane Brewery a dream come true for Middleboro brewer: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

More of our picks for All-Scholastics. This past week, we celebrated local athletes in: boys soccer.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a multi-family home in Taunton that sold for $605,000. The Russell Street home was built almost 100 years ago, in 1925, and it has two units with gleaming hardwoods, natural light, and sperate front porches. Each unit has two spacious bedrooms, one bathroom, eat-kitchens, and cozy living rooms. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Middleboro brewer lives dream of opening taproom — with these 7 beers on tap

When Mike Pasalacqua started brewing and selling his own beer in 2018 he knew the end goal was to open his own taproom and brewery.

And now, the hard work has paid off, and the dream has come true, with the opening of Harper Lane Brewery, at 16 Wareham St., Middleboro.

Mike Pasalacqua, owner of Harper Lane Brewery in Middleboro, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 toasts the opening of the taproom the day before.

Here's Pasalacqua's story, and what's on tap.

No new noise complaints at TJ's Diner. License Commission readjusts Sunday hours.

License Commission chairman Peter Lamb says TJ's Diner owner John Deandrave has done a great job with lowering the music volume to the satisfaction of residents and no further complaints have been filed with the police department.

With these positive movements, the Commission voted Jan. 24 to amend the restaurant's Sunday hours.

Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story.

Middleboro art and gift shop offers food for the soul for local artists

The Soulful Palette, a gift and art shop, opened at the start of the year on Grove Street in Middleboro.

It offers a place where local artists and vendors can sell their art and products.

Husband and wife Steve and Corinne McCarthy, seen here on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, opened The Soulful Palette in January. The business sells handmade art and other crafts and products from local vendors. It is located at 88 East Grove St., in Middleboro.

Take a look inside, right here.

City Council mulls zoning change that would allow marijuana cultivation in highway districts

Kyra Fernandez is constructing a recreational marijuana retail shop at 354 Winthrop St., and would like to add a marijuana cultivation growth facility on the same site. But, according to current city ordinances, marijuana cultivation facilities are prohibited in highway districts, only allowed in industrial districts.

Fernandez has petitioned the City Council to amend the zoning ordinance to allow combined marijuana retail and cultivation businesses in highway districts on Route 44, Route 140, and Route 138.

Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story.

MBTA says South Coast Rail stations will be finished within weeks. Check out the progress.

Could we be saying all aboard soon for South Coast Rail?

Key stations in the project are almost complete, according to officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

See where the projects stand, including Taunton's, right here.

