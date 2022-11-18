Harper resident sentenced on meth charge

Nov. 18—beckley, w.va. — Brenda Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Crewey sold approximately four grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence on Feb. 21, 2020. Crewey admitted that she had been consistently selling methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.

----beckley, w.va. — Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in acquisition of firearms.

Each admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pa.

According to court records Johnson recruited various individuals in the Beckley area between early 2020 and mid-2021 to buy firearms for co-defendants Bisheem Jones, also known as "Bosh," Derrick Woodard, also known as "D," Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as "Peanut" and "Nut," and Hassan Abdullah, also known as "San."

Johnson admitted that she knew these recruited straw purchasers would falsely certify on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that they were purchasing the firearms for themselves when they knew they were buying them for Jones, Woodard and the others.

Johnson further admitted to sometimes accompanying the straw purchasers to gun stores within the Southern District of West Virginia to obtain firearms as part of this scheme. Johnson also sometimes helped deliver acquired firearms to Jones, Woodard, and the others.

Lawhorn was among the straw purchasers. Lawhorn admitted to buying a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol for Jones from a gun dealer in Mount Hope on Dec. 23, 2020. Lawhorn further admitted to buying at least three additional firearms as part of the trafficking conspiracy.

Story continues

Of the over 140 trafficked firearms, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

----charleston, w.va. — Denise Marie Cottrill, 64, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cottrill admitted to a role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Kanawha County.

According to court records, Cottrill sold a total of approximately 7.2 grams of methamphetamine to confidential informants on two occasions in January 2021, each time at her Charleston residence.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Feb. 5, 2021, at Cottrill's residence and seized approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, which she intended to distribute, Cottrill admitted.

Cottrill was among 17 individuals convicted following the dismantling of the drug network, which had distributed more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as quantities of fentanyl and other drugs primarily in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans areas from March 2019 to September 2021.

The investigation targeting the DTO led to the seizure of more than 12.3 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 34 firearms, more than $86,000 in cash, and several vehicles including three motorcycles.

The investigation also thwarted a plan by four of the defendants to murder an individual on Charleston's West Side on July 4, 2021.

----charleston, w.va. — Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered on Thursday to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.

According to court records, Breckenridge admitted to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of over $41,666 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Between April 4, 2021, and Aug. 10, 2021, Breckenridge applied for and obtained two PPP loans on behalf of Malik Breck, his purported business. Malik Breck was not a registered business entity in West Virginia and was not engaged in substantial, legitimate business activity on or before Feb. 15, 2020.

Breckenridge admitted that he falsely stated that Malik Breck was established in 2014 and operating on Feb. 15, 2020. Breckenridge further admitted that he submitted a false Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1040, Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business reporting that Malik Breck had earned $180,489 in gross income during 2019.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain approved expenses, through the PPP. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

A Florida lender processed both of Breckenridge's PPP loan applications. Each loan totaled $20,833. Breckenridge admitted that he later applied to have both PPP loans forgiven even though he had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The SBA forgave the loans on Aug. 8, 2021.