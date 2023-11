Harper's Bazaar: Jenna Ortega, Alessia Russo and Janelle Monae honoured at Women of the Year Awards

It was a night of glitz and glamour as stars from the world of entertainment hit the red carpet for the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The annual celebration of female achievement recognises women from across the worlds of film, music and art.

Jenna Ortega , star of Netflix's Wednesday and Scream, was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

England World Cup hero Alessia Russo took home the sportsperson award.

Watching on in the grand ballroom of Claridge's included actress Olivia Colman.

Here are some of the best pictures from the glamourous occasion.

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega took home the breakthrough award

Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae said she was honoured to receive the musician award as a non-binary person

Sex and the City legend Kim Cattrall made an appearance

Emilia Clarke, known for Games of Thrones, received the Actress of the Year award

Spice Girl Geri Horner went for a floral look

Campaigner of the Year Patsy Stevenson said it felt "unreal" to be honoured among other great women

Artist of the Year winner performance artist Marina Abramovic wore a dramatic Vivienne Westwood outfit

The Director of the Year award went to Oscar-winning actress Emerald Fennell

Speaking to BBC News Alessia, who helped England get to the Women's World Cup final, said: "I think what the Lionesses have done over the past few years has been incredible, but also recognition of women's football in general and the development of the game is really exciting."

Taking home the musician award was eight-time Grammy nominated singer Janelle Monae.

"I'm so honoured to be here as a non-binary person," she told BBC News. "It's so important we continue to have different voices in the room and we continue to showcase folks outside the gender binary."

Marina Abramovic was honoured as Artist of the year. The performance artist this year became the first woman to have a major retrospective of her work at the Royal Academy.

Speaking on breaking the glass ceiling, she said: "This is really special, I want to open the door to all women from now on so this kind of mistake never occurs again."

Meanwhile, campaigner Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at a Sarah Everard vigil, was named campaigner of the year, and Emilia Clarke received the actress award.

The Games of Thrones actress told BBC News, she said: "When you spend your career and 80% of faces you see out in front of you are all men behind and in front of the camera, it can make you feel that is how it's always meant to be - which is not the case - this evening is so wonderful as it encourages us to see that and see more inclusivity across the board."

Additional reporting by Jamie Moreland and Deedee Kyeremateng

You may also like: