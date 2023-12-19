The Harpeth, horses, food: New Middle Tennessee community to focus on nature, preservation

One of Franklin's newest developments will be geared towards nature lovers when it's ready for homeowners in the next few years.

Wyelea, a 600-acre, 68-lot community, is being built on the West Harpeth River and will feature a variety of experiences that complement the landscape, developers say.

A combination of the words, Wye and Lee, the scenery around the planned community helped give birth to its name.

“It’s an old English word for a place where two rivers come together, and this project, or this property, rather, has two miles of river frontage on the West Harpeth River. The second part translates to a high meadow,” said Trevor Cross, the project's principal developer. “So, we have this place where waters come together and meadows. It really works perfectly.”

Wyelea

A Franklin native, Cross has a lengthy career in planning communities and has, in the past, worked for companies such as Southern Land Company and Pearl Street Partners. He became president and partner of West Harpeth Partners in 2021 and this project will be one of the largest he has done for the company, he said.

“We have really focused a lot on conservation and preservation of the land,” he said, emphasizing the property's overall acreage compared to the number of lots.

Homesites will range in size from one to ten acres, according to plans.

The majority of the land will be used to preserve the natural habitat and viewsheds, plans say.

More than half of the property is earmarked as open space in a mosaic of landscaped gardens, pastures and wild grasses, Cross said.

"It's such a beautiful piece of land, and it needs to be treated thoughtfully,” he said. “We anticipate starting infrastructure development in spring of next year, which should take approximately 18 months for completion. It’ll take several years for the homes to be built along with the amenity buildings.”

Wyelea Site Map

West Harpeth Partners originally bought the property in 2021 for about $28.1 million from the Ingram family.

“This land was not for sale, but it was being farmed,” Cross explained. The previous owners ran into issues trying to sell it, he said.

"This property was under contract to a large national home builder who was planning to build hundreds and hundreds of lots on this property,” he added. “There was a lot of local pushback. We were then introduced by a mutual acquaintance and sort of came to them with a concept of something very low density and equestrian, with equestrian uses as well.”

Once completed, Wyelea will offer a wide range of amenities for community members. There are spas, lawn and racquet sports, flagship restaurants and the aforementioned equestrian facility for horses and riding in the works, Cross said.

“I’ve been pretty aware of the equestrian heritage here in Middle Tennessee,” he said. “It goes back over a hundred years to the thoroughbred industry here, and we still have plenty of traditions that honor that. Currently, there’s a lack of places to ride and train so this was an opportunity to try something different.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Coming soon: Franklin to welcome 600-acre, 68-home Wylea development