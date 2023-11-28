Harrell Street Bridge designated historic

Nov. 27—While scanning the area from Harrell Street Bridge, Cleburne Mayor Pro Tem Mike Mann commented that surroundings look more or less look the same as they did when he attended Cleburne High School. The former high school, now the Guinn Justice Center, sits mere steps from the bridge.

"That area used to be a parking lot over there," Mann said pointing to a now vacant lot.

For high school students back then the bridge represented access.

"I remember us walking across this bridge at lunch," Mann said. "We'd hold hands with girlfriends and go to Morris Neal's to get something to eat."

Others called the bridge a vital link between east and west Cleburne still others a route with roots stretching to the distant past.

"People have crossed here on foot, on horseback," Johnson County Historical Commission Chairwoman Sandra Neeley said. "Indigenous people crossed here. Animals, even the buffalo that we ended up naming [Buffalo Creek] after. This has been a crossing of some sort basically forever.

"It's kind of surreal to stand here now and see how far we've come. I wish those people from the past could be here now to see how easily they could cross these steep banks across the water today."

Several others joined Mann and Neeley on Nov. 16 for the dedication of a historic landmark plaque and narrative now affixed to the bridge's northwest end.

In 1919, the same year the former CHS building opened, numerous Cleburne residents signed a petition calling for a steel or concrete viaduct across that section of Buffalo Creek to the then traversed low-water crossing.

Construction of a 100-foot steel and wooden frame bridge began soon after. Then Cleburne Mayor William Hubbard Goldsmith and others officially opened that bridge on Oct. 6, 1924.

The bridge relieved traffic congestion such as it was in 1924 Cleburne and provided access for students to the high school and a more convenient route for farmers to Market Square.

A few years later the original bridge sustained damage, which engineers deemed impractical to repair.

City council members awarded Austin Bridge Company the contract to build a new reinforced concrete bridge in the former bridge's spot.

Then Cleburne Mayor Edgar Emmett Hunter, formally opened that bridge in 1929.

That bridge, which remains in place today, measures 140 feet long and 37 feet wide with two lanes and sidewalks on either side.

A Cleburne Downtown Historic District designation in 2018 included the Harrell Street Bridge as a contributing property.

The bridge is now listed on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places.

"A little over a year ago I was contacted by the Texas Historical Commission about a bridge survey in Johnson County," Neeley said. "The survey showed all the bridges in the county. They all had green dots except for one, the Harrell Street Bridge, which had a red dot. I asked the commission what was needed. They told me they needed some updated information because they thought the Harrell Street Bridge is eligible for the National Register."

Neeley performed the research and talked to others only to learn that the bridge is already on the National Register.

"It just somehow didn't get noted that way in Austin because it's part of a group of properties that came under that category," Neeley said in explaining why the dedication was taking place in 2023 instead of 2018.

Neeley explained as well the dedication plaque and narrative.

"Through the JCHC we've been giving out oval historic landmark plaques for a number of years," Neeley said. "But we decided we needed more than that. We needed a descriptive narrative to go with it so that when people come to our cities and county they can read about what makes that location historic."

A capital idea, Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain crowed.

"That's a great idea," Cain said. "If we don't tell those stories future generations may not know the history of these historic sites."

The bridge blocked off from traffic during the ceremony, Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker expressed excitement to be standing on a piece of Cleburne history.

"As we near the 100th anniversary of the construction of the original bridge, I want to reflect back on the foresight of Cleburne's forefathers when they built this bridge with future generations in mind," Boedeker said. "In 1919, Cleburne was an economic hub for this area. Those forefathers realized that investing in and building infrastructure would pay dividends, and we're enjoying those dividends today."

Boedeker went on to call the bridge more than just that.

"It is a symbol of our city's heritage and our commitment to investing in the future," Boedeker said.

City Councilman John Warren delivered the ceremony's opening prayer.

"We thank you for the city and thank you for our citizens and their interest in taking care of our city," Warren said.

As a student at Cleburne's Booker T. Washington High School, the city's segregated school for Black students until 1965.

"We'd come here to Cleburne High School to get books to carry back to our school," Warren said.

Cain, referencing Boedeker's remarks of Cleburne as an economic hub in 1919, remarked that things are much the same today.

"We're in a period of tremendous growth and opportunity for Cleburne," Cain said. "But part of what makes Cleburne unique is our long, proud history. This bridge is part of that. What we're doing today isn't just for today, but to remind future generations that when they walk this path they're walking a path many have walked before them."

From high school students back then to attorney crossing the bridge to access the Guinn Justice Center now the Harrell Street Bridge continues to serve as a conduit, Cain said.

"This bridge is really a symbol of how united we are as a community," Cain said. "By uniting the east and west sides of Buffalo Creek it's very symbolic in that nature."

Neeley said she hopes to see another ceremony next October to mark the opening of the original 1924 bridge.