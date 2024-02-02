Harriet Tubman 'Beacon of Hope' statue coming to Central Jersey for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Rahway this weekend will welcome an 11-foot bronze statue of Harriet Tubman, created by sculptor Wesley Wofford, that will remain on display through the end of the month.

The “Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope” traveling monument aims to inspire and encourage others to walk in Tubman's footsteps, draw strength from her story and find it in themselves to become "The Beacon of Hope" for others, according to the Wofford Sculpture Studio website.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in front of Rahway City Hall where the statue will remain on display for the month.

After visiting Rahway, the statue is set to be on display at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati from March 1 to April 30; Peekskill, New York from May 1 to June 31 and the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Westport, New York from July 1 to Aug. 31, according to the studio's website.

Tubman, originally known as Araminta Ross, was born into slavery and emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience in American history. An abolitionist, she not only liberated herself, but dedicated her life to freeing countless others through the Underground Railroad, a network of routes used by enslaved Blacks to escape to freedom.

Her commitment to justice and equality is captured in the monument, whichportrays her as a free woman, extending an encouraging hand to others. A closer look reveals a golden "generational key" in her hand, inspiring observers to unlock their inner strength and forge their destinies, mirroring Harriet's own resilience, according to the studio.

As described by Wofford Sculpture Studio, the oxen yoke is a metaphor for the yoke of slavery. It also illustrates the legendary story of Araminta’s youth which describes her single-handedly steering a team of oxen for her father. The piled shackles and chains depict all the lives adversely affected by the scourge of slavery. The open shackles represent those freed by Tubman and others on the Underground Railroad, while the locked ones depict those not liberated until after the Civil War. The closed manacles also symbolize the unfinished work ahead, essential to achieving a just and equitable future for all.

“Harriet Tubman’s legacy is a testament to the power of determination, compassion, and the pursuit of justice. The City of Rahway is truly honored to be The Beacon of Hope’s 3rd stop along its ‘Freedom Tour’ throughout the country and we are excited to celebrate Tubman’s enduring spirit as we strive to embody the principles she championed,” a statement from Raymond Giacobbe read.

Rahway will be celebrating Black History Month with a variety of activities and educationalexperiences throughout the month of February. Visit www.CityofRahway.com/BHM to learn more.

