Harriett Baldwin set to take on Jeremy Hunt over taxes and spending

Harriett Baldwin - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Harriett Baldwin would describe herself as the “Cassandra” of the Treasury select committee.

For the last three years, says Ms Baldwin, she has been asking the Bank of England Governor about inflationary pressure and the Deputy Governor about possible risks in the gilt market.

Now, as the newly elected Tory chairman of the committee, the 62-year-old has a critical role in questioning the Bank of England Governor and holding financial institutions to account.

“She is insightful and she is independent,” remarked Dame Angela Eagle, who nominated her to be chairman. “She asks good questions.”

Ms Baldwin ran for the role in 2019 but was then defeated by Tory MP Mel Stride, the newly appointed Work and Pensions Secretary.

The MP for West Worcestershire has sat on the Treasury committee since March 2020 and served as economic secretary to the Treasury between 2015 and 2016, before becoming parliamentary under secretary of state at the Ministry of Defence until Jan 2018.

Prior to entering Parliament in 2010, Ms Baldwin worked for JP Morgan Chase, an investment bank, for more than 20 years.

'Depth of knowledge and experience'

It is her wealth of City experience that inspires confidence among colleagues at a time of such deep economic unease.

“She has been on the committee for a long time,” said Anthony Browne, the Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire, who also sits on the Treasury select committee.

“But she is a former Treasury minister as well and before that worked in the City. She has a depth of knowledge and experience to bring.”

The role of the committee, noted Mr Browne, is now of paramount importance.

“When you have economic turmoil, it’s far more important to have good independent scrutiny of government and institutions like the Bank of England,” he said. “It’s far more critical for Parliament to compose probing questions in depth.

“When everything is going swimmingly, then it doesn’t matter so much. There is a lot to do.”

'Independent streak'

Elsewhere in her career, Ms Baldwin has served as a Foreign Office minister and a government whip.

Story continues

Earlier this year, she made headlines far away from finance when she said first-born daughters should be allowed to inherit peerages from their fathers - calling for the “posh glass ceiling” to be broken.

This “small and symbolic change”, she said, was needed for the “sake of equality between men and women”.

One of her strengths, noted Dame Angela, is she is not a slavish follower of one thing or the other.

When asked if Brexit had contributed to the UK’s economic problems, Ms Baldwin told Times Radio: “I think the bigger economic shocks were Covid and obviously the pandemic and recovering from that, and now Putin’s weaponisation of energy prices.

“But we’ve been quite clear in our reports that there is a Brexit effect ... it’s further down the scale of impact.”

Colleagues are confident in her ability to lead the committee during a time of economic flux.

“She is very easy to work with and very collaborative,” said Mr Browne.

Dame Angela agreed, adding: “She has got an independent streak which is what you need in a select committee chair.”