Harris announces $25 million investment in voting initiatives by the DNC

Speaking at her alma mater Howard University on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Democratic National Committee will invest $25 million in voting rights initiatives.

Video Transcript

KAMALA HARRIS: And on that point today, I am pleased to announce that the Democrats are making a $25 million investment to expand the I will vote campaign.

[APPLAUSE]

This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone's vote matters, that your vote matters. And we saw this in 2020, more Americans turned out to vote than ever before in the middle of a pandemic. America, you masked up. You mailed in your ballots. You did not let anything stop you from making your voice heard.

