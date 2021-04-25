Harris on border crisis: "This is not going to be solved overnight"

Ivana Saric
·2 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris outlined the Biden administration's multi-pronged approach to stem the border crisis during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Driving the news: The vice president noted that most people don't want to leave their homes and many who are fleeing dangerous circumstances or seeking to satisfy the "bare necessities" of life.

The big picture: Harris, who has been charged with leading the administration's efforts on the border, emphasized that the U.S. is seeking to create multi-faceted solutions with a long-term focus on solving the underlying causes of the immigration crisis.

  • She said she convened a meeting with members of the cabinet and leaders of groups such as USAID to help craft how the administration approaches immigration reform.

  • Harris also said that the U.S. will be asking for more assistance from its allies at the U.N. on this issue.

Details: The U.S. Department of Commerce will convene a trade mission to the countries of the Northern Triangle, while the Department of Agriculture will help assist farmers who have been devastated by climate events, Harris noted.

  • Harris also emphasized the need for the administration to work with and support local, community-based organizations in these countries.

What they're saying: “[I]t’s not going to be solved overnight. This is a complex issue. Listen, if this were easy it would have been handled years ago.”

  • “We are making progress, but it’s not going to evidence itself overnight. It will not. But it will be worth it.”

  • "We’re going to be increasing the requests we’re making of our allies in the United Nations, because, again, this is about the Western Hemisphere."

  • Mexican leader to talk with Kamala Harris on migration

    Mexico announced Saturday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on May 7 to discuss migration amid an increase in underage migrants at the U.S. southern border. Mexico’s top diplomat said the video meeting will focus on Mexico’s questioned tree-planting program. López Obrador is trying to get the United States to help fund a massive expansion of the program into Central America as a way to stem migration.

  • Harris on immigration policy: Have to give migrants 'hope' that 'help is on the way' if they stay in home countries

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing. Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far, polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union. Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said. Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way," which is why she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes. "This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the root causes of migration: "We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/dcOKYcUCX0 pic.twitter.com/pb2PPMxQLt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIndia's devastating new COVID waveJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • Mollie Hemingway: Biden's radical agenda could face 'electoral reckoning'

    The 'Special Report' All-Star Panel discuss the president's infrastructure and spending plan

  • Polls Say More Than Half of Americans Approve of Biden’s Performance in First 100 Days

    • More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s performance as he nears his 100th day in office later this week. An NBC News poll out this morning says 53% approve of Biden’s job performance, while 39% disapprove. Biden will address his first joint session of Congress on Wednesday and is expected to introduce his American Families Plan this week.

  • Democratic senators call on Biden to expand Medicare in American Families Plan

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Democratic senators sent President Biden a letter on Sunday calling for his American Families Plan to significantly expand Medicare. Why it matters: The plan, expected to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, is one of several massive proposals brought by the administration to ease mass economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The White House is expected to propose funding the plan by raising tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, Axios has confirmed. What they're saying: The senators urge Biden to lower the age requirement to receive Medicare — which is available to those 65 and older or younger people with disabilities — and to cover hearing, dental and vision through Medicare plans. "We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law," the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Ben Cardin (Md.), wrote."We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Two companies from opposite ends of the planet are trading at low earnings multiples with decent dividends and even better long-term growth prospects.

  • Hate crime investigation: 61-year-old Asian American brutally attacked in Manhattan

    The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into a brutal, unprovoked assault against an Asian American man in Manhattan.

  • Southeast Asian leaders call for end to violence in Myanmar

    Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar.The big picture: ASEAN leaders, who met with Myanmar coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in an emergency summit in Jakarta, released a five-point consensus, which said "there shall be immediate cessation of violence" in Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing did not immediately comment on the consensus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The five-point consensus also said that all involved parties "shall exercise utmost restraint."They also agreed that all contending parties must engage in a peaceful dialogue, and a special ASEAN envoy will facilitate it and must be allowed to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.ASEAN member nations said they will provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.Of note: The consensus did not mention the release of political prisoners, which some leaders had demanded during the summit, per AP. What they're saying: "We, as an ASEAN family, had a close discussion on the recent developments in Myanmar and expressed our deep concern on the situation in the country, including reports of fatalities and escalation of violence," the member nations said in a statement."We acknowledged ASEAN’s positive and constructive role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.""The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during the emergency meeting, per AP. "Violence must be stopped, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately. The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be the priority."ASEAN leaders refrained from referring to the coup leader as Myanmar's head of state, a Southeast Asian diplomat told AP.Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Min Aung Hlaing was "not opposed" to a visit from ASEAN officials or to receiving humanitarian aid, BBC reports."He said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful," Lee Hsien Loong said.Worth noting: The messages conveyed during the meeting could be deemed a policy breach for the association as members are prohibited from interfering in other's domestic affairs.But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that because the Myanmar coup "jeopardizes the peace, security, and stability of ASEAN and the wider region" and there are international calls for an end to the coup, the policy should not lead to inaction, according to AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on the five-point consensus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader for alleged connections to massive 2019 terrorist attacks

    Sri Lankan police on Saturday arrested prominent Muslim leader Rishad Bathiudeen over alleged connections to the suicide bombers who attacked churches and hotels on Easter Sunday 2019, Al Jazeera reports. Why it matters: The bombings, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, killed more than 290 people and injured 500 others. Around 200 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack, but no one has officially been charged.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said detectives took Bathiudeen, a member of parliament, and his brother into custody during raids on their homes in Colombo.Rohana said their arrests were based on "circumstantial and scientific evidence that they had connections with the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks," according to Al Jazeera.The big picture: The high-profile arrests come amid growing criticism against Sri Lanka's government for a lack of progress in the investigation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

    Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said. The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty. There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed.

  • Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad took at least 82 lives and forced some people to leap through windows out of the burning building, witnesses and authorities said on Sunday. As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi blamed negligence and suspended his Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi pending an inquiry into Saturday's blaze at the Ibn Khatib hospital. Some 110 people were also injured, Interior Ministry spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna said.

  • Elon Musk will host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8th

    Elon Musk will host the May 8th episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in an unusual move for a tech CEO.

  • Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

    Pope Francis on Sunday decried as shameful the deaths of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they pleaded for two days for help for their overcrowded, foundering rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya but potential rescuers choose “to look the other way." Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame.” The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday.

  • No parades, no hugs: Disneyland is reopening - but will the magic be back?

    After more than 12 months closed, the park will welcome visitors again – but capacity will be limited and only California residents are allowed Disneyland, which closed its gates on 14 March 2020, is set to officially reopen on 30 April. Photograph: David McNew/AFP/Getty Images Tristan Brown has been coming to Disneyland most of her life. It was a place she’d go to celebrate feeling good, and to feel better when she was down. So it’s been a tough year for her and other Disney aficionados, who’ve watched the happiest place on earth shutter its rides and hang up its costumes as the pandemic ground life to a halt. “Disneyland is this barometer for how the world is doing for me,” said Brown, 42. “It was just so hard to grasp that the pandemic would be so all-encompassing that it even touched Disneyland.” Guests at the Disneyland Resort visit Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Photograph: Jeff Gritchen/AP Disneyland is reopening its gates this week after more than 12 months shut, fuelling hope of an escape from a dark year marked by lockdowns and overflowing ICUs, especially in the hard hit nearby Los Angeles area.The park will officially reopen on 30 April, and anticipation is already running high. Fans have waited for hours to secure an online reservation. Tens of thousands of visitors have flooded the Downtown Disney shops and food stalls just outside the park’s gates since they opened over the summer. But not everything will be back to normal just yet. Capacity will be limited to 25%, and tickets are only available for California residents. Masks and social distancing will be required, and parades, fireworks, and hugs will be banned. There were even reports that screaming would be outlawed, forcing a state trade organization to clarify that shrieks are welcome. The closure has also been tough for the park’s staff, many of whom have been on furlough since last April. “Thank god for unemployment,” said Tim Bachman, 52, a retail worker at Disneyland for 15 years. Bachman and his furloughed colleagues have made do with unemployment and continued insurance coverage from Disney. Other workers were laid off in November, losing their insurance and the promise of a job once the park reopened. Some others are already back to work. The Downtown Disney shops have attracted fans anxious to get as close to the theme park as they possibly can. On a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, a line of several hundred people snaked through a parking lot and down a Disney-ified boulevard shaded with trees. One security guard estimated that he’s seen 30,000 to 40,000 visitors a day come through the entrance where he’s stationed. People take a selfie while visiting Downtown Disney on 9 July, the first day the outdoor shopping and dining complex was open to the public since it closed in mid-March amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Downtown Disney is essentially an outdoor mall with Disney trappings. After passing a temperature check, visitors can enjoy Disney-themed music pumped out through speakers that sit at the top of each lamp-post, while vendors sell $10 corn dogs and $7 churros outside shops such as Starbucks, Sephora and the Sunglass Hut. The line at the World of Disney gift shop stretched 80-people long at one point, with visitors waiting patiently on stickers placed six feet apart, many wearing their own Disney paraphernalia as they waited to buy more – Mickey ears and bubble blowers, face masks with Disney characters on them, T-shirts with all manner of Disney slogans and logos. Despite the lines, one vendor described it as a “slow day”, saying that earlier this month, there was a three-hour wait just to get into the shopping center. Turning Anaheim into a ‘ghost town’ Even with all the Disney fans who have made the pilgrimage to Downtown Disney, Anaheim shops and restaurants outside the park have seen a fraction of the business that they did when Disneyland was open. Disney has long loomed large in Anaheim, exerting influence over local municipal decisions and serving as the largest employer in the county. The park’s closure turned Anaheim into “a ghost town”, said Jim West, the general manager of a restaurant across the street from Disneyland. “It’s been horrendous,” he said. “There’s no traffic because there’s no people.” West said his cafe has seen about 100 customers a day during the week, compared with what would’ve been 1,000 or more before the pandemic. And he’s not expecting everything will go back to normal even when Disneyland does reopen, given the reduced capacity and other limits on ticket sales. “I talked to the hotel behind us, and they’re not even opening until May 5th,” he said. “Until the hotels open and capacity grows, it’s gonna be a gradual road.” People enter Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia, California, on the first day of opening on 1 April. Six Flags Magic Mountain requires visitors to wear masks, even on rides. Photographs: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Guests ride Jurassic World: The Ride on reopening day of Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, on 15 April. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Disneyland is not the only California theme park coming back to life: Six Flags, Universal Studios, and other parks opened earlier this month. In March, the state issued guidelines for reopening, including limited capacity, mask mandates, and regular testing for employees. The reopening plans have not been without controversy. The park was originally slated to reopen in July but met resistance as case numbers rose. At that time, 11 unions representing 17,000 park employees released an open letter to California’s governor Gavin Newsom, ringing the alarm. “The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge our unions and members have ever faced,” they wrote. “We are not yet satisfied that it is safe to reopen the resort.” Disney World, the company’s Florida theme park, did reopen last summer, and has remained open despite a number of incidents with visitors to the park, including one patron who was arrested after spitting in a security guard’s face when he was asked to put on a mask. In California, the theme park remained shut as Downtown Disney reopened, with workers offered returns to their jobs in order of seniority. Returning to work in a pandemic is a big risk to take, especially for workers who are paid notoriously low wages in one of the most expensive counties in the state. Bachman makes $15 an hour, just a dollar more than the state-wide minimum wage for employers of Disney’s size. Bachman got his offer to work at Downtown Disney in October – and declined, “because at that time there were no safety protocols”, he said. But for the theme park’s April reopening, the safety measures implemented by Disney are satisfactory, says Andrea Zinder, the president of UFCW local 324, one of the unions with members working in the park. “Complete mask enforcement. Crowd control. Limited capacity. I’m sure they’ve put in social distancing markers,” Zinder said. “I think they’ve been good in terms of sanitizing and hand washing. They’ve put up a lot of stations around the parks.” A family wearing masks walks past Cinderella’s castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on 21 December. Photograph: Joe Burbank/AP Disneyland, but without the ‘magic’? Bachman will be returning to his post this month, along with thousands of his colleagues. Any concerns he might have had about going back are assuaged by the safety measures – as well as the fact that he will be fully immunized by 30 April. But Disneyland workers were not prioritized in California’s multi-tier system of vaccine allocation, which means many employees will not be fully immunized by next week. And even immunized staffers and fans – like Bachman and Brown – are steeling themselves for a masked, socially distanced Disney experience. There are a lot of things that go into making Disneyland “the happiest place on earth” that just won’t be possible in a pandemic. Brown rattled off a list. “The fireworks, for example. They’re a huge part of Disneyland culture … it was always this bittersweet, last hurrah of the night,” Brown said. “The parades are a huge thing to me. I love to sit on the curb and wave at everything as it goes by, it’s so silly and childish, but you can’t do that at the grocery store. Be like ‘Hey!’ and have someone wave back to you.” New safety measures remind Downtown Disney visitors to social distance while shopping. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Despite all that, Brown says she’ll be back at the park as soon as possible – and she’ll be bringing her two-year-old daughter with her. “I don’t think that [the pandemic] is going to mess with the magic. We’re still gonna enjoy walking down Main Street, buying a balloon,” she paused. “I hope I can still buy a balloon!” Bachman is also worried about what will be missing when Disneyland reopens. He says workers have been told that they can’t give out “birthday buttons” – buttons that let all the other workers know to wish someone a happy birthday. It’s part of the magic of the park, he says – “especially with little kids, they’re like, ‘How do you know it’s my birthday?’” “We’ve been told we can’t do that because we don’t want to be giving stuff out, people don’t want stuff that hasn’t been sanitized,” he said. “But the Disney magic will come back. It may not be there in the next three months, but maybe in six months or nine months – or a year. We know it’ll come back.”

  • Jadeja smashes 37 runs in single IPL over

    Ravindra Jadeja hit an Indian Premier League record equalling 37 runs in an over, including five sixes, during Chennai Super Kings top of the table clash against Royal Challengers Banglalore on Sunday.

  • Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over Armenian genocide recognition

    Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara over President Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Driving the news: Biden on Saturday said the systemic killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in the early 20th century constituted an act of genocide, angering Turkey who rejected the declaration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said. What they're saying: "This statement of the US, which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people, and will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship,” Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted that Turkey "strongly" condemns and rejects Biden's declaration. He encouraged Biden "look at his own history and present." Turkish officials conveyed the government's "strong reaction" to U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, according to Anadolu. Go deeper: Armenian prime minister praises Biden for recognizing genocideLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Azaylia Dies After Cancer Battle

    The Challenge's Ashley Cain has announced that his baby girl Azaylia has passed away following her almost life-long battle with cancer.

  • Computer chip shortage may leave auto sector idling

    What was initially downplayed as a brief hiccup in the supply of semiconductors looks more and more like a shortage that may last throughout the year in what would be a big blow to automakers.

  • If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked by What It Already Knew. Here’s Next Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.