Harris calls attacks on government buildings in Brazil ‘an obvious and clear attack on a democratic process’

At the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. ambassador to Brazil Elizabeth Bagley, Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the storming of buildings in the country’s capital city by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday and called it “an obvious and clear attack on a democratic process.”

Video Transcript

KAMALA HARRIS: Let's be clear, this was an obvious and clear attack on a democratic process. And we condemn it, of course.

I will also say that, as I've said to the ambassador, Ambassador Bagley, that I'm very confident in her ability to represent the United States and to extend to President Lula all that we mean in terms of the work that we will do together as allies on some of the most important issues facing our world. So we're very much looking forward to her leadership and to working with President Lula.

