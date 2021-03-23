Harris calls Boulder shootings 'absolutely tragic'

Vice President Kamala Harris commented about the shootings Tuesday morning saying the victims were "going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody" when they were killed. (March 23)

Video Transcript

- Any response to the shooting in Colorado yesterday?

KAMALA HARRIS: It's tragic. It's absolutely tragic. It's tragic. 10 people were going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who was performing his duties and with great courage and heroism-- seven children, I understand. It's tragic. It's tragic.

- Is gun legislation more of a priority now--

- --in the wake of the shootings?