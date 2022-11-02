Harris calls for Iran’s ouster from UN group charged with protecting women’s rights

Vice President Harris on Wednesday called for Iran to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the body charged with promoting gender equality and addressing issues related to women’s rights.

“Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission; Iran’s very presence discredits the integrity of its membership and the work to advance its mandate,” Harris said in a statement.

“This is why today the United States is announcing our intention to work with our partners to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women,” the vice president wrote.

Iran, which began a four-year term on the U.N. commission earlier this year, has come under fire for its treatment of women after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code.

Protests erupted throughout the country, with demonstrations against Iran’s “morality police” and the country’s treatment of women more broadly. International leaders have moved to condemn Iran both for its treatment of women and for its aggressive reaction to the protesters.

The U.S. has imposed a number of sanctions against Iranian officials and bodies, and Harris’s call adds to the administration’s rebuke of Iran’s actions.

Canada and New Zealand have also reportedly called for Iran’s removal from the U.N. commission.

“To all of those protesting I say again, we see you and we hear you. I am inspired by your bravery, as are people around the world. We will continue to hold accountable the Iranian officials and entities responsible for the violence against protestors,” Harris said Wednesday.

