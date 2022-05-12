Harris calls out Senate Republicans for blocking abortion right vote

"Sadly the Senate failed to stand in defense of a woman's right to make decisions about her own body," US Vice President Kamala Harris says after a Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the US Senate.

