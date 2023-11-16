Harris Co. crime: Man accused of evading from deputies in 18-wheeler, arrested following chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man has been charged with evading after leading Harris County authorities on a brief chase in an 18-wheeler.

Officials said it all started when deputies respond to the 22500 block of Tomball Parkway in reference to an 18-wheeler that was driving erratically.

Upon arriving, officials were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

Authorities were able to get the vehicle to stop and the driver, later identified as James Goode, was apprehended.

Goode is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Bond for Goode was set at $20,000.