🌱 Harris Co. Deputy Shot To Death + Beds For Afghan Refugees

First, today's weather:

Rain and a t-storm; cooler. High: 51 Low: 46.

1. Starbucks, including stores in Houston, suspended its vaccination policy to reflect a U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocking a federal mandate. Retail companies and other businesses have been critical of mandates that could impact their workforce. Millions of Americans have quit their jobs since the pandemic began in what's being called "The Great Resignation." (Houston Patch)

2. A woman was found dead in a ditch after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Saturday night at the 15500 block of Lillja Road and Kaylyn Street. Vehicle parts were found on the scene to help determine the vehicle's make and model, which is said to be a 2016-18 GMC Sierra. (KHOU 11)

3. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building beds for Afghan evacuee families in the Houston area. Around 230 beds have been built. The event was in partnership with the Houston Furniture Bank and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. (Houston Chronicle)

4. A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was shot to death early Sunday morning in what authorities are calling an ambush attack. It happened at around 12:45 a.m. early Sunday morning in the 9100 block of Beechnut during a traffic stop. (ABC 13)

5. Third Ward native, Britney Winters, is bringing her high-tech hair company called Upgrade Boutique back to Houston. It's part of her plan to disrupt the hair business. She has worked with celebrities such as Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson and Simone Biles. (Houston Chronicle)

CenterWell Senior Primary Care Emancipation Ribbon Cutting . (8:30 AM)

Tower Commission At City of Houston Annex Council Chamber (3:30 PM)

Cheap Skate Monda y At Green Mountain Energy Ice. (5:00 PM)

Current Joys At White Oak Music Hall. (8:00 PM)

Movie Night: Grease At Axelrad. (8:30 PM)

Houston Police Department has an update on K-9 Nate. The doctors say the surgery was successful and everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery. He should even be able to go home with his handler in a few days. (Facebook)

Houston Health Department is opening a sixth mega COVID-19 testing site this week . The site is located at Ellington Airport/Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center . (246 Loop Rd.) and will o perate Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appts. are not required. (Facebook)

Flags were placed at half-staff Sunday outside Harris County Constable Precinct 5 in honor Corporal Charles Galloway. (Twitter)

