Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

The Biden campaign said on Thursday that two people involved in the campaign had tested positive for COVID-19, including one on the staff of Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate.

Biden had also been on a plane with an aviation company employee who tested positive but was not in close contact, his campaign said in a statement. He tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday as well as Wednesday, his campaign said.

While Harris was not in close contact with anyone who tested positive, the campaign said it was canceling Harris' travel until after Sunday as a precaution, although Biden's schedule will be unaffected.

Video Transcript

KAMALA HARRIS: Thank you to everyone.

So as you all know, I was supposed to be there. And late last night, we got word that two of the folks involved with our campaign, one who is a flight crew staff-- and he doesn't work on our staff, but works on the flight-- and my communications director, Liz, that they contracted COVID-19.

I've talked to both of them. They are well. They are doing well. The last time I saw them was seven days ago. I've had many tests now, and they are all negative. And I am fine. I'm good.

But we want to just be cautious, because that's where we've been as a campaign, to take this seriously and to hopefully model the kind of behaviors we should all be engaged in to be safe. But I'm on the road virtually, as you can see. I just left Wisconsin to join you in North Carolina. And I'll be back physically on the road on Monday.

But I want to just thank you all for accommodating the change in schedule and for all that you do. And I'd remind everybody, let's adhere to the CDC guidelines and be safe, as an extension of loving thy neighbor.