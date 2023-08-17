Harris County authorities issue Texas Blue Alert after deputy shot Wednesday night

Authorities in Harris County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say shot a sheriff’s deputy in Harris County on Wednesday evening.

According to a Blue Alert, which is sent out when someone injures or kills a police officer, authorities are trying to locate 34-year-old Terran Green.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference Wednesday night that the 29-year-old sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

Green was last seen driving a blue 2016 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate SVJ6590. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anybody with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office said in a news conference Wednesday night that an officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop around 7:39 p.m.

Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, said at the news conference that the deputy was conducting the traffic stop on Homestead Road around 7:40 p.m.

Within a minute or two, dispatchers received word that the deputy was down and witnesses started calling in to describe the shooting. Paramedics were there within minutes and a few minutes after their arrival the deputy was taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez said he did not know what prompted the traffic stop and was not yet aware of what happened leading up to the shooting. Initial information indicates that the deputy was shot at least twice.

Around 10 p.m., Gonzalez said the deputy was in surgery and that the sheriff’s office was praying for him and asking for prayers.

The deputy, who has not been named, has been with the officer for about a year and three months.

Family members have descended on the hospital since hearing word of the deputy’s injuries, Gonzalez said.

“We’re going to be conducting a very massive manhunt and I’ve instructed everyone that it’s all hands on deck,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not going to stop until we find the person or persons responsible for injuring our deputy.”

Gonzalez said Green and anybody else in the vehicle with him should be considered dangerous. He emphasized that anybody who has any information should call 911 or contact Harris County Crime Stoppers, where tips can be submitted anonymously, at 713-222-8477.

“They shot a deputy and it’s unacceptable,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not going to tolerate it now. Not now, not at any point. We’re going to do everything we can to bring them to justice. ... Our focus, law enforcement’s focus, is to go out there and make sure we locate the persons responsible for this and bring them to justice ASAP.”