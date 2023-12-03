Harris County: New charges filed against 3 former aides of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New charges have been filed against three former aides of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, including her former chief of staff.

According to court documents, her former chief of staff Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn, and Wallis Nader, are now charged with misuse of official information.

Aaron Dunn (L), Alex Triantaphyllis (C), and Wallis Nader (R) are facing felony criminal indictments over a controversial multimillion-dollar contract.

The charges come after an $11 million COVID-19 communication contract steered by Triantaphyllis and two others was questioned by FOX 26 in August 2021.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Search warrants reveal new details in Harris County COVID contract scandal

Following a five-month grand jury probe of alleged "bid-rigging', the three were charged with felonies.

