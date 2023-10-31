Harris County chase suspect appears in court as agencies review pursuit policies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of killing a woman during a police chase appeared in court on Monday. This comes as some law enforcement agencies are making changes to their vehicle pursuit protocols.

29-year-old Bryson McClure is charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is accused of crashing into a woman's SUV while fleeing from the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Friday. The woman, 57-year-old Lynette Winchester, was killed in the crash.

SUGGESTED: Toddler killed in crash caused by altercation between driver and intoxicated passenger inside car

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said McClure was driving a stolen truck and ran a red light before slamming into Winchester's car at the intersection of Highway 249 and the Grand Parkway.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During Monday's hearing, the judge set McClure's bond at $450,000.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

While this crash involved the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies have dealt with similar issues, including the Houston Police Department. HPD recently rolled out its new car chase policy that prohibits officers from pursing suspects for certain offenses.

"We will now prohibit pursuits when the only possible offense is a Class C, also a traffic or misdemeanor warrant, or a non-violent misdemeanor warrant," said Chief Troy Finner, of the Houston Police Department.

In the 30 days since the new policy has been enacted, HPD is reporting a 40% decrease in vehicle pursuits and a 35% decrease in collisions resulting from police chases.

FOX 26 Houston reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find out if they have any intentions on implementing a "no chase policy." The HCSO responded saying they are "continually reviewing policies and operational processes to ensure the safety of those who serve and those we protect."