Harris County detention officer arrested for smuggling drugs in jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A detention officer at the Harris County Jail was arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the jail on Wednesday.

Robert Robertson, 24, was taken into custody as he arrived to work at the facility and was charged with a second-degree felony of engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying felony of introducing narcotics into a jail facility.

Robertson worked at the jail for six years.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was previously confirmed during their ongoing investigation that an officer was smuggling K2 synthetic marijuana and marijuana to inmates in the jail.

Roberston was relieved of duty and the sheriff's office is moving forward with the termination process.

"No one, especially our own teammates, will be given leniency when it comes to actions that endanger the lives of those in our jails," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

Robertson's charges do include him bringing in drug-laced papers, as well as tobacco and marijuana, says Assistant District Attorney Kim Smith.

She also adds sheets or drug-laced papers would cost as high as $1,500 a piece, and cigarettes $300 a pack, among other things. The price continues to go up as it becomes harder to get them inside. "I call it a menu. It's a menu of drugs, of contraband," Smith said.

Roberston faces two to 20 years in prison at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

ADA Smith says more arrests are expected, in addition to Robertson’s, as two others listed in the indictment are convicted felons.

A bond has not been set for Robertson. He appears in court on Thursday.

The attorney's office is investigating to trace back any involvement Robertson may have had in any of the deaths in the jail. It has not been confirmed that it is related at this time.

"It's gut-wrenching. These are people that we put a lot of trust in. These are people who are supposed to protect us and make sure that the inmates are safe. So it's very hard to see that this is actually happening in our world today," ADA Smith said.

In a statement to others who may be involved in smuggling drugs into the jail, Gonzalez says, "We will catch you and you will face tough consequences. It stops now, or you should prepare to meet your customers in person soon wearing a matching orange jumpsuit."