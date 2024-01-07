Harris County dirt bike crash on East Wallisville Road, Life Flight called

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement is on the scene of a motorcycle crash in East Harris County on Saturday night.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a vehicle collided with a man on a dirt bike in the intersection of East Wallisville Road near Haney Road.

Preliminary information says the man was riding the bike and was possibly being pursued by an off-duty law enforcement officer in a private vehicle and Gonzalez says they possibly had their lights on.

The man on the dirt bike hit a vehicle while it was making a turn, officials say. Life Flight was called for the rider.

East Wallisville was shut down in both directions.

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.