Harris County High School teacher arrested, charged with sexual battery

A Harris County High School teacher has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age, according to a GBI press release.

James Steel, 69, was indicted by a Harris County Grand Jury on Nov. 14, according to the release. The Hamilton Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating allegations against Steel.

Steel was booked into the Harris County jail. He’s been placed on administrative leave with no access to students, according to the Harris County School District.