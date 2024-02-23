Harris County man accused of selling fake Trojan condoms, lighters worth $158K

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man is charged with selling counterfeit items worth at least $150,000, officials say.

Court records state Zeeshan Ali faces trademark counterfeiting charges for allegedly distributing BIC lighters and Trojan condoms which were fake.

The total value of the items was said to be $158,406, authorities claim.

Ali is expected to appear in court on Friday.