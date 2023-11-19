Harris County man charged for leaving 2 and 4-year-old in car alone within reach of loaded gun

HOUSTON - A man was charged in Harris County for leaving two young children in a car alone within reach of a loaded gun, court records say.

Michael King, 25, was arrested on Friday and charged with abandoning a child with intent to return.

Court documents state King left two kids, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old in a car unattended with a loaded gun behind the passenger's seat in "easy reach" of both children.

King was able to make his $5,000 bond and is expected to be back in court on Monday.