Harris County officials urge residents to be prepared for arctic blast
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday and goes until 6 p.m. on Monday for most of southeast Texas, so if you haven't already, you'll want to prep your home.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday and goes until 6 p.m. on Monday for most of southeast Texas, so if you haven't already, you'll want to prep your home.
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.
A massage gun for $26, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
"I just let that soak in," said the 53-year-old Emmy-nominated Top Chef host.
Israel-based REE Automotive has certified its electric P7-C medium-duty truck in the United States, and it has started testing the model.
Grab the beloved NuFace Wrinkle Smoothing Device at Nordstrom, which "really works," says the Emmy nominee.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 40% off.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
It wasn't just electric cars either that captured our attention at CES 2024. Companies and startups focused on automated driving, EV charging, software (and more specifically AI), sensors, aviation, boats, drones, micromobility — you name it — were there.
In this edition of WiR, we cover Carta's allegedly unethical tactics, Samsung's Ballie home robot, Volkswagen bringing ChatGPT into its cars and Amazon embracing more generative AI. Also on the agenda is the launch of OpenAI's GPT Store, Logan Paul's CryptoZoo debacle, Harvard's robot exoskeleton and a major hack at Fidelity Financial.
Erin McGoff has 3 million followers on social media, but with the money she gets from Instagram and TikTok, she wouldn’t be able to pay for the plate of mozzarella sticks we’re sharing in a Baltimore bar. “On Instagram, I’ll have a video hit 900,000 views and make six dollars,” McGoff said. Like most content creators, McGoff makes her living from brand deals, sponsorships and subscription products, rather than from the platforms themselves.
Also on mega markdown: cordless vacuums at over $100 off, iPads at $80 off, closet storage at 60% off and so, so much more.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
Google pulled many crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store in India on Saturday in what is the latest blow to the world's second largest internet market's already dwindling web3 dream. The ban comes two weeks after these global crypto exchanges were flagged for operating “illegally” in the South Asian market. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren’t compliant with India’s anti-money laundering rules.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans match.
It 'has great stretch, gives a nice shape and is comfortable to wear all day,' according to one of nearly 6,000 fans on Amazon.
A Justice Department lawsuit would pose a major threat to the various revenue streams of the world's second-most valuable public company.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.