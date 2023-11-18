Harris County teen street racer arrested, caused crash on North Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene of a major crash caused by a juvenile street racer, officials say.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 officials, the incident happened at 16405 North Freeway Service Road in Houston around 2:49 p.m.

CONSTABLES ARREST JUVENILE STREET RACER WHO CAUSED A MAJOR VEHICLE CRASH ON THE NORTH FREEWAY!



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips & traffic accidents in your area. pic.twitter.com/d935VER5wP — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 18, 2023

Two juvenile drivers, one identified as 16-year-old, were racing when the 16-year-old lost control of the car and crashed. Authorities say the drivers were leaving Dekaney High School.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The 16-year-old's car had a male and female passenger inside who were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Constable Mark Herman says the juvenile driver was arrested and charged with Racing on a Roadway.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.