Harris forced to remind Biden to talk about deadly Miami apartment collapse

Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to talk about the deadly building collapse in South Florida.

Harris whispered, "Florida, yeah," in Biden's ear as he prepared to walk away from his lectern after delivering remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement at the White House. The president then returned to the microphone and delivered brief remarks on the tragedy that killed at least one individual and left nearly 100 missing.

"I've spoken with, coincidentally, the mayor of Miami-Dade, was in my office yesterday — not about that, obviously — but I had a long discussion with her today," Biden stated. "I've also spoken with, we've been in contact with congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who's in that district. We've gotten in touch with FEMA. They're ready to go. They're down inspecting what they think is needed, but I'm waiting for the governor to ask for a declared emergency, especially as we learn what might happen to the rest of the building."

Biden added that "we are ready to move federal resources immediately if, in fact, we're asked for it," noting that his chief of staff, Ron Klain, "has been deeply involved in this from the very beginning. We got the Cabinet involved in it now in terms of dealing with FEMA, we're working on it."

"I say to the people of Florida, whatever help you want that the federal government can provide, we're waiting," he continued. "Just ask us. We'll be there."

