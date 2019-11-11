As Harris hopes for comeback, Iowa staff additions still not fleshed out

MASON CITY, Iowa — Before she started her stump speech Saturday night, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris told the crowd about the new office her campaign team opened two blocks away.

"Please come by and visit with us," she said. "And you're always welcome. And we always welcome any help you can give."

The office, one of 10 the Harris campaign opened in Iowa last month, was part of an injection of resources in the state. The campaign more than doubled its paid staff here, and Harris visited Iowa five times in October, telling reporters she is shooting for a top-three finish in the Democratic caucuses.

The team announced a second injection two weeks ago — only with more desperation. Down in the polls and short on funding, Campaign Manager Juan Rodriguez wrote in a memo that campaign would shift workers to Iowa from New Hampshire, Nevada and California. Rodriguez said he and other headquarters staff would also take pay cuts.

Since then, the campaign has still not fleshed out exactly what this second Iowa infusion will look like. It's not clear how many staffers will be relocated to the state or where they all will come from.

Rodriguez's memo was also a bit vague. While he said "many field staff" would come here from New Hampshire, the team laid off its field organizers days later. Three of those organizers said they heard of no plans to come to Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Kamala Harris speaks during the Liberty and Justice Celebration on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Des Moines.

Broadly speaking, campaign officials in Iowa expect about 20 more workers — bringing the total number of paid staff in the state to 150. They also expect to move about six workers from Baltimore to Des Moines.

Iowa Communications Director Miryam Lipper said the campaign will add digital organizers, schedulers and communications specialists here. Asked where the campaign sees an opportunity for growth in Iowa, she said, "We're trying to just expand capacity across the board."

'We've been in constant contact for the entire campaign," she said of communication between Baltimore and the Iowa offices. "But I think there's something to be said about having everyone squarely focused here on the mission on the ground."

Comeback crunch time

With three months until the caucuses, Lipper said campaign officials hope they can build momentum off Harris's speech at the Iowa Democratic Party Liberty & Justice Celebration on Nov. 1. Her "Justice is on the ballot" rhetorical device received positive reviews from members of the party and some national political writers.

Harris delivered that speech again Saturday night in front of about 200 people at the old City National Bank. She also trotted out a couple of new lines that drew the largest cheers of the night.

"Teachers don't want a gun," she said. "They want a raise."

"Immigrants have helped make America great," she said seconds later. "And somebody needs to remind Donald Trump that some of his closest relatives are immigrants, too."

From her front-row seat, Monica Alarcon nodded her head and shouted "Yes!" in response. She did not know much about Harris before Saturday night and later asked a reporter how to pronounce the presidential candidate's first name.

She entered the town hall leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden, given his ties to Barack Obama, but she is now leaning toward Harris. Her reaction was not about any specific issue that Harris discussed as much as was about her energy on stage.

"There was a smell of honesty from her," she said. "I can't describe it. No corruption. I didn't smell anything rotten."

Another attendee, Jim Davis, said there's still plenty of time for candidates to make up ground here. But he isn't sure how someone can break through. He has participated in caucuses for 43 years and doesn't remember his neighborhood ever being so flooded with organizers.