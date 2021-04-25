Harris: Immigration efforts designed to 'give people some sense of hope'

Allie Bice
·2 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday the ultimate goal of diplomatic efforts on immigration by the Biden administration is to “give people some sense of hope.”

“We have to give people some sense of hope, that if they stay, that help is on the way,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash on the “State of the Union.” “It’s not going to be solved overnight, it’s a complex issue. If it were easy, it would’ve been solved years ago.”

The vice president has taken a lead on immigration in recent months, following spikes in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris said the task to lead these efforts was not assigned by President Joe Biden, but that he asked her “to carry on the work that he did” as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

She noted that parts of the federal government like the Commerce and Agriculture departments will be rolling out policies to help, and that she plans to work with community-based organizations in countries such as Mexico and Guatemala to make conditions better and give citizens a reason to stay in their countries.

Harris also said the hardest part of the work is rebuilding relations with the nations of Central America after the Trump administration.

“We’re making progress, but it’s not going to evidence itself overnight,” she said. “Part of the problem is that under the previous administration, they pulled out, essentially, a lot of what had been the continuum of work. It essentially came to a standstill. We have to rebuild it, and I’ve made it very clear to our team that this has to be a function of a priority that is an American priority, and not just a function of whoever is just sitting in this chair.”

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing. Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far, polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union. Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said. Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way," which is why she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes. "This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the root causes of migration: "We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/dcOKYcUCX0 pic.twitter.com/pb2PPMxQLt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'India's devastating new COVID wave

    Vice President Kamala Harris outlined the Biden administration's multi-pronged approach to stem the border crisis during an interview with CNN on Sunday.Driving the news: The vice president noted that most people don't want to leave their homes and many who are fleeing dangerous circumstances or seeking to satisfy the "bare necessities" of life. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Harris, who has been charged with leading the administration's efforts on the border, emphasized that the U.S. is seeking to create multi-faceted solutions with a long-term focus on solving the underlying causes of the immigration crisis.She said she convened a meeting with members of the cabinet and leaders of groups such as USAID to help craft how the administration approaches immigration reform.Harris also said that the U.S. will be asking for more assistance from its allies at the U.N. on this issue. Details: The U.S. Department of Commerce will convene a trade mission to the countries of the Northern Triangle, while the Department of Agriculture will help assist farmers who have been devastated by climate events, Harris noted. Harris also emphasized the need for the administration to work with and support local, community-based organizations in these countries. What they're saying: “[I]t’s not going to be solved overnight. This is a complex issue. Listen, if this were easy it would have been handled years ago.” “We are making progress, but it’s not going to evidence itself overnight. It will not. But it will be worth it.”"We’re going to be increasing the requests we’re making of our allies in the United Nations, because, again, this is about the Western Hemisphere."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The vice president confirmed she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision to move forward with withdrawing U.S. troops.

    The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing over of military bases and equipment to the Afghan forces had begun. Miller said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, deeming the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities. Earlier this month Biden said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the militant attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon that launched the Afghan war.

    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday asked residents to help "unmask" the people behind violence at protests in recent weeks, which grew in fervor after police fatally shot a white man at Lents Park. What he's saying: “They want to burn, they want to bash, they want to intimidate, they want to assault,” Wheeler said in a Friday video statement, referring to violent protestors. "Our community needs to resume their lives. People need to go back to work. Employers need to be able to reopen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I support our police using all legal strategies, including kettling, when the appropriate circumstances and resources are available to do so without putting officers at risk of physical harm." "Our job is to unmask them, arrest them, and prosecute them," he said. "I want to personally thank neighbors, family, friends, and others who have come forward with vital evidence. People know who these criminals are. They know what they're up to."Wheeler faced backlash for urging residents to call the police if they see people who are "all dressed in all black" arriving at protests in cars. His office in a follow-up statement said he was referring to "those who engage in criminal actions."Flashback: "Understand that doing damage to us, our communities, and our resources undoes the work we do," a group of Portland-based Black organizers and protesters wrote in an open letter last week, prior to Wheeler's statement. The mayor appeared to reference the letter, saying: "If BLM leaders can show the courage to stand up to this mob, then we all should." The other side: "They tried to make us look like we are against each other. We might not all agree on the ways that we protest or we fight, but we know that we must fight," said protester Kevin Wright at a demonstration Saturday with other Black community members in response to Wheeler's remarks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexico's president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexico's foreign minister said on Saturday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in the tree-planting program, called "Sembrando Vida," or "Sowing Life."

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that the U.S. faces racism in the form of “bad actors” but argued that “our systems are not racist,” days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all charges in George Floyd’s murder trial. “America is not a racist country,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “This attack on police and policing…reform the police yes, call them all racists no,” Graham added. Graham said that Congress could reach a bipartisan agreement on police reform if Democrats would alter their calls to end qualified immunity, which safeguards police officers and departments from most lawsuits in cases of police violence. Graham said he would support suing a department instead of individuals. “Qualified immunity is a problem. It’s a pretty simple solution: Don’t sue the police officer, sue the department,” Graham said. “If you want to destroy policing in America make sure every police officer gets sued when they leave the house,” he added. Graham’s comments are in line with those of Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.), who is representing Republicans in police reform negotiations and has proposed legislation that would make it easier to sue police departments for misconduct, rather than making individual officers liable, as Democrats have proposed. Calls to reform or altogether abolish police departments have become pervasive in the last year after Chauvin was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes even as Floyd became unconscious. On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s death set off months of civil unrest and discussions about race and police conduct in cities nationwide.

    Doug Mills/Pool/GettyBreaking with decades of political tradition set by predecessors from both parties, President Joe Biden has kept his word.He announced on Saturday that the United States officially views the systemic killing of more than one million ethnic Armenians by the Ottoman Empire a century ago as a genocide—a promise that previous presidents have made on the campaign trail only to get cold feet in office at the prospect of alienating Turkey.“We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” Biden said in a statement released on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. “We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history.”“We remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.”Joe Biden Wants to Be LBJ, but LBJ’s Presidency Was a DisasterBiden is the first American president in decades to announce that view while in office, after predecessors including Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush walked back promises for fear of angering a NATO ally. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has furiously opposed declarations recognizing the Armenian genocide, which could have major ramifications for U.S.-Turkey relations.“Statements that have no legal binding will have no benefit, but they will harm ties,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a statement earlier this week. “If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs.”Biden’s announcement is the second such declaration by his administration, which announced in March that it had determined China’s forced relocation, sterilization and torture of more than a million Uyghur Muslims amounted to genocide.“We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history,” Biden said in his Saturday statement, which he said was released “not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”The Armenian genocide began in 1915 during the breakup of the Ottoman Empire during World War I, when Christian Armenians—blamed for Ottoman losses to Russian forces in the Caucuses—were rounded up by Ottoman forces and expelled from the empire. As many as 1.5 million Armenians perished in the death marches into the Syrian desert that followed, or in the concentration camps in which they were later held. Hundreds of thousands more were permanently displaced across the Middle East and the rest of the world.Raphael Lemkin, the Polish lawyer who first coined the word “genocide,” was partially influenced to do so by the Ottoman persecution of ethnic Armenians.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

    House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy argues that Biden baited Americans as a bipartisan leader, but has switched to socialist ideals

    “It is time for the release of this video so justice can be served, accountability can be had.”Harry Daniels - the attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy days ago - called on authorities to release the body cam footage of the incident.Speaking at a news conference, Saturday, with Brown’s family - Daniels added to the pressure that’s been building ever since the shooting occurred on Wednesday."Accountability and transparency..."Brown’s aunt, Glenda Thomas:“We are all going to miss Andrew. (flash) we will get justice if it’s just for the children or the family and this community.”Protesters in North Carolina’s Elizabeth City have been calling on the video’s release, too. "No justice, no peace."After the news conference, Saturday - Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a Facebook post that he’s working on getting the video out"Only a judge can release the video. That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully, Monday (4/26), to have the footage released."Wooten previously said the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve warrants on Brown stemming from a felony drug charge.Wooten said the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.Media reports cite Wooten as saying six additional deputies have been placed on leave and three others have resigned.Law enforcement officials have not said whether Brown was armed at the time of the shooting.

    A recently distributed version of Global Affairs’s training guide for Canadian diplomats explicitly focuses on anti-racism through a critical race theory lens. The theory believes that race is salient and is the axis on which all other things function. It's a notably different approach compared to similar material in the past, which focused on understanding and accommodating multiculturalism.

    Former Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones says Biden is touring a disaster in the state caused not by God but "by liberals."

    A poll and series of focus groups has honed a one-two punch for a doable immigration deal: Give Democratic lawmakers a real path to citizenship for Dreamers, and give Republicans tight border security that's more realistic than a wall. Why it matters: The formula — by Frank Luntz, who rose to fame as a Republican pollster but in recent years has taken a more bipartisan approach to policy — would make real progress on one of the nation's biggest tragedies that Capitol Hill has failed to confront. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The pathway to an agreement is to give both sides what they want most," Luntz said. In an exclusive preview of his findings, Luntz told me: "Republicans are more pro-immigrant than elites realize, and Democrats are more pro-border-security than elites realize.""The key to immigration that most people will accept is that it must be earned, not just given."Luntz drew on 20 focus groups to pose this climactic proposal in a poll of 1,000 registered voters that he concluded Friday: "Complete the building of a physical barrier between the U.S and Mexico to ensure border security, and pass the DREAM Act, which will give the children of undocumented workers the chance to earn citizenship over time."The result (margin of error: ± 3 points): 60% support.Luntz told me majorities in both parties back that plan: "Democrats overwhelmingly support it because of the DREAM Act. Republicans overwhelmingly support it because of the physical barrier. "Luntz over the years has recommended phrasing for Republicans that includes "death tax" instead of "estate tax," and "government takeover of healthcare" for "Obamacare."Luntz told me: "I’ve changed 'wall' to 'barrier.' It's more accurate and less ugly, both visually and verbally."The proposal fits the No. 1 recommendation former President George W. Bush made in a Washington Post op-ed in conjunction with his new book of paintings of immigrants, "Out of Many, One":"One place to start is DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Americans who favor a path to citizenship for those brought here as children, known as 'dreamers,' are not advocating open borders."Between the lines: The Luntz compromise leaves massive problems unaddressed. It does nothing to help most of those now living in the U.S. shadows, and wouldn't remedy the current border emergency. But it would be the first real movement on immigration legislation in decades.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The man who wept angrily when people judged him for his past appears not to want others to have the opportunity to change Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in September 2018. Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the Parkland shooting, reaches out to try to shake Kavanaugh’s hand. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Who gets a second chance? Let me tell you a tale of two Bretts. The first is supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018 Kavanaugh was credibly accused of committing sexual assault when he was a 17-year-old; a culture war promptly broke out. Liberals largely argued that the accusations should preclude Kavanaugh from a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. The right, meanwhile, cried “cancel culture”. Even if Kavanaugh was guilty of what he was being accused of, they argued, what you did as a teenager shouldn’t ruin the rest of your life. “I do not understand why the loutish, drunken behavior of a 17-year-old high school boy has anything to tell us about the character of a 53 year old judge,” Rod Dreher, a senior editor of the American Conservative editor tweeted, for example. “I am not the same person I was at 17. This is a terrible standard to establish in public life.” Kavanaugh himself argued that his teenage years were irrelevant. “If we want to sit here and talk about whether a supreme court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that’s taken us to a new level of absurdity,” he scoffed during the hearing. Now let’s meet the second Brett. From birth Brett Jones’s life was marked by violence; his biological dad was an alcoholic who abused Jones’s mother and his stepfather was also abusive. In 2004, when he was 15, Jones was arrested for stabbing his grandfather to death in a domestic dispute. He was sentenced to life without parole and has been locked up ever since. Jones should obviously be held accountable for what he did. But being held accountable is very different from being written off as incorrigible. Does Jones’s crime mean he is beyond rehabilitation? Should Jones, who is now 31 and has spent the majority of his life in prison, be denied an opportunity to prove that the person he was at 15 is not the same person he is today? On Thursday, the supreme court effectively decided, yes, he – and other juvenile offenders – should be denied that opportunity. In a 6-3 ruling upholding Jones’s sentence, the supreme court found that you don’t have to show that a juvenile murderer is beyond rehabilitation before sentencing them to a life behind bars. Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, claimed this decision was simply following precedent. However, as justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her blistering dissent, the supreme court had previously found that judges shouldn’t impose juvenile life without parole except for very rare cases where the child had found to be beyond rehabilitation. “How low this court’s respect for [respect for precedent] has sunk,” Sotomayor wrote. “The court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.” Sotomayor further noted “many aspects of Jones’ crime seem to epitomize unfortunate yet transient immaturity”. There’s little evidence Jones is a monster. There’s a lot of evidence that he had a traumatic childhood. Since being convicted he’s maintained a good record in prison and worked to get his GED. Jones, let’s remember, wasn’t asking for much. He wasn’t asking for a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. He wasn’t even asking to be released. As Sotomayor noted, the only thing that he, and the almost 1,500 juvenile offenders serving life without parole sentences were asking for, was “the opportunity, at some point in their lives, to show a parole board all they have done to rehabilitate themselves and to ask for a second chance.” Kavanaugh, the guy who wept angrily when people judged him for his past, decided that these people shouldn’t get that opportunity. I don’t know if there’s any better example of “cancel culture” than deciding that you should be able to lock kids up for life and not give them a chance to prove they have changed. And yet, many of the people who usually rail against “cancel culture” are surprisingly silent about this decision. It’s a reminder of how fundamentally dishonest many of these “anti-woke warriors” are. What a lot of those people really mean when they talk about “cancel culture” is that people like them shouldn’t be held accountable for their mistakes; they should get second, third, fourth chances. As for everyone else? Who cares if they barely even get a first chance in life? Australia tries to teach sexual consent through milkshakes The government has been slammed for spending millions on incredibly confusing and cringeworthy videos featuring a woman smearing a milkshake over a man’s face while telling him to “drink it all”. It seems earlier versions of the video series were even more bizarre; one early script apparently referenced the 1950s as a “modern progressive society”. The award for worst ever pickup line goes to…. …a genius called Robert Chapman who boasted that he stormed the Capitol to someone he matched with on dating app Bumble. “We are not a match,” the person replied. They then sent the messages to the FBI and Chapman was arrested. Once again, a gender reveal party causes carnage A New Hampshire family used 80 pounds of explosives, which set off reports of an earthquake, to tell the world they were having a boy. Nobody was killed in the incident, so that’s something – four people have already died thanks to gender reveal parties this year. Philip Roth’s biographer is accused of sexual assault The publisher of the bestselling Roth biography by Blake Bailey has temporarily halted the book’s shipping and promotion. Caitlyn Jenner is running to be Republican governor of California Ah, yes, an out-of-touch reality TV star who once killed someone in a car crash and tried to dodge taking responsibility for it, is exactly who we need in politics right now! The week in PTO-archy In Taiwan you get eight days of paid time off (PTO) if you get married. So one cunning couple got married and then quickly divorced and then quickly remarried. In the span of five weeks, they had four weddings, three divorces, and racked up a lot of PTO. Impressive! But not quite as impressive an Italian hospital worker who apparently skipped work for 15 years but still somehow got paid. BRB, looking for a job in Italy.

    'So the jury returns a verdict of guilty in the case of the people vs. Derek Chauvin. A guilty verdict to the entire indictment...all three accounts. There was total agreement. The jury reflective of our country...united and unanimous. But it wasn't enough for some. It wasn't enough for leaders in our country who believe that America is fundamentally racist.'

    India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. The UK and other governments around the world pledged support as, for the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. The surge is spurred by an insidious new variant, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States globally. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311. Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions. The crisis unfolding in India is most visceral in its graveyards and crematoriums, and in heartbreaking images of gasping patients dying on their way to hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

    The Minari star is poised to win her first Oscar. But the Academy Awards have a troubling history when it comes to recognizing Asian actors

    The search was an attempt to "find the answers that are so desperately wanted by everyone that has been impacted by this horrendous event."