Harris implores Congress to 'stop with the false choices' on gun control

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday echoed President Biden's call for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

In an interview on CBS This Morning, Harris pushed the Senate — presumably more specifically Senate Republicans, who are wary of overhauling America's gun laws — to "stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There's no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society." She later added that "we're not talking about" the government "trying to come after your guns."

Harris, however, didn't appear to convince hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason that the White House has a realistic shot of getting the 60 votes required to pass any significant gun reform bills. Still, the vice president maintained it's a priority for the Biden administration, arguing that while an executive order may be on the table, a permanent law is preferable.

More stories from theweek.com
5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders
The radical future of the pro-life movement
Would Boulder's assault weapons ban really have made a difference?

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat says failure to pass gun legislation makes Congress complicit in violence

    Lawmakers in Washington are looking at gun legislation less than 24 hours after 10 people died in a shooting in Boulder, Colo.

  • Here's How You Can Join the Fight to End Gun Violence

    We need to act now.

  • Boulder shooting: Senators have no excuse for inaction on guns. Tell them to save lives.

    We've learned to live with preventable gun violence for too long. Too many Americans have died in vain from this scourge. We need action, not despair.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Claims of school sexual harassment may become national scandal, warns senior MP

    The growing number of allegations of sexual harassment in schools risks becoming a national scandal, the chairman of the Commons education select committee warned today. Robert Halfon called for an inquiry into safeguarding in schools following claims of a “rape culture” at some top private schools, with schoolgirls being assaulted and harassed.

  • Honduras company says seized vaccine was for employees

    A Honduran company said Tuesday that it had no intention of illegally bringing several thousand COVID-19 doses into the country when Mexican customs officials found them on a private plane last week. Grupo Karim’s said in a statement that the vaccine was not intended to be sold in Honduras, but rather to be given free to its employees and their families. The company said its employees had been hit hard by the pandemic and it was looking for a way to help them.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans try to pressure Biden on border policy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans put their opposition to President Joe Biden's border policy on full display on Wednesday, with a symbolic show of their own legislation aimed at pressuring the White House to change course on its handling of migrants. Republicans blame a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, including unaccompanied children, on Democrat Biden's decision to reverse former President Donald Trump's policies to deport illegal immigrants, keep asylum seekers in Mexico and complete construction of a border wall.

  • Australian floods kill two, more evacuations as clean-up begins

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The bodies of two men were found in Australia on Wednesday in cars trapped in floodwaters, the first deaths linked to wild weather in recent days that has submerged houses, swept away livestock and cut off entire towns. More than 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods, and authorities issued new evacuation orders for residents of Sydney's western regions to move to safety. Authorities were trying to contact the family of a Pakistani national whose body was found by emergency services in a car under six metres of water in Sydney's northwest.

  • Harris urges Congress to act on gun control legislation during CBS interview

    President Joe Biden has not ruled out taking executive action to tackle gun violence, but Congress should pass gun control legislation for a more lasting impact, Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday.

  • Woman tried to hide her involvement in deadly biker gang brawl, sheriff says

    The woman’s charges stem from the fight at Capital City Cycles where one man was killed and three others were injured, the Richland County sheriff said.

  • 2030 is the new 2050 for emissions-cutting pledges

    Pledges to end net emissions by midcentury are now commonplace for big countries and companies, but several looming summits are putting a fresh focus on a much closer horizon.Driving the news: U.S. officials intend to unveil a 2030 greenhouse gas emissions-cutting target under the Paris deal by April 22 — the date of a big summit Biden is hosting.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd more broadly, the next major UN climate conference in Scotland late this year is aimed at showcasing nations' updated medium-term pledges — and how they'll breathe life into them.China, the world's largest emitter by far, is under lots of scrutiny because it has not yet unveiled policy specifics behind its vow to have its emissions peak before 2030.Nikkei Asia reported Tuesday that Japan plans to unveil a more ambitious 2030 target before the G7 summit in June.Where it stands: John Kerry, President Biden's climate envoy, used a multilateral meeting Tuesday to call for countries to show "concretely" how they'll meet those midcentury pledges with nearer-term steps."The scientists tell us it just doesn’t work to issue a mid-century goal without reducing sufficiently between now and 2030," Kerry said at the annual Ministerial on Climate Action hosted by China."Without that, and without a miracle, it’s as highly improbable as it is highly implausible that you could ever get to 2050 net zero in a way any country would ever choose," Kerry said.Separately, new analysis from the investor network Climate Action 100+ finds that among scores of the world's largest carbon-emitting companies, there's a "critically important" need for "more robust" medium-term targets (i.e. the 2026-2035 range). Reuters has more.The intrigue: A deeply reported Washington Post story gets to the dilemma facing U.S. officials — crafting a 2030 pledge over the next few weeks that's ambitious but not just a paper tiger.That's especially tricky because while Biden is looking to leverage executive actions at agencies government-wide, his push for deep cuts will require lots of help from the narrowly divided Congress."Nobody will be satisfied with good targets without anything backing it up," Laurence Tubiana, a former French climate diplomat who now heads the European Climate Foundation, tells the paper.Why it matters: Any hope of meeting the Paris Agreement's longshot target of limiting warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial means steep cuts need to be happening now.The UN's science panel estimates that a path toward that goal would mean greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 need to be 45% below 2010 levels. UN officials made that point when releasing a late February report finding that medium-term pledges thus far don't create anything close to a pathway to those cuts.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • White House defends firing five staffers over cannabis use

    Jen Psaki said checks had revealed ‘security issues’ for some of those employees who lost jobs

  • Betting sites offer software blocks for compulsive gamblers

    Some sports betting companies are offering tools that allow compulsive gamblers to block themselves from most online sites. Unibet last week announced it was making software from U.K.-based Gamban available to customers in the U.S. The tools allow customers to in effect ban themselves from gambling sites across multiple devices. On Wednesday, FanDuel did so, as well.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud